July 13, 2025 at 2:48 pm

Shopper Isn’t Happy About The Current Price Of A 12-Pack Of Maruchan Ramen Noodle Soup

by Matthew Gilligan

ramen noodles on a shelf

TikTok/@zekomode.98

You know that things are getting unpredictable when the price of this item goes up…

I’m talking about ramen noodles, and a TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform to voice their displeasure about it.

ramen noodles for sale

TikTok/@zekomode.98

The video shows the TikTokker picking up a 12-pack of Maruchan-brand Ramen Noodle Soup.

When the camera zooms in on the price, it reads $17.00.

person holding ramen noodles

TikTok/@zekomode.98

The text overlay to the video reads, “The tariffs have HIT.”

In the caption, the TikTokker wrote, “No lunch kinda week.”

ramen noodles for sale in a store

TikTok/@zekomode.98

Let’s check out the video.

@zekomode.98

No lunch kinda week 😔 #tarrifs

♬ original sound – myshayladaily

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 10.52.39 AM Shopper Isnt Happy About The Current Price Of A 12 Pack Of Maruchan Ramen Noodle Soup

Another TikTokker didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 10.53.22 AM Shopper Isnt Happy About The Current Price Of A 12 Pack Of Maruchan Ramen Noodle Soup

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 10.53.39 AM Shopper Isnt Happy About The Current Price Of A 12 Pack Of Maruchan Ramen Noodle Soup

And grocery prices continue to go up and up…and up…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter