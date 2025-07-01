Ski Instructor Was Everyone’s Favorite Because Of His Fun Hat, But The Ski School Director Said It Was Unprofessional. So He Found A Hat They Couldn’t Disagree With.

Finding creative ways to bring business can be rewarded or frowned upon, depending on who you ask.

In this man’s case, he figured that using fun hats was more efficient than business cards as a ski instructor.

Well, someone had an issue with his method.

But he didn’t give up.

Read the story and see how he handled this situation.

My hat is unprofessional? Okay, how’s THIS Years ago, I taught skiing on the weekends at a small Pennsylvania mountain. They paid minimum wage for group lessons, but if you were requested for a private lesson, you got paid about 8x as much.

That’s a huge increase. But there was competition.

Some instructors had business cards made that they would give out at the end of a group lesson so that people would remember their name if they came back for a private lesson.

But he found an ingenious way to stand out.

I was too cheap for business cards. Instead, I bought a surplus leather bomber cap. This worked like a charm… people would ask for “the guy with the bomber hat.” Plus, it was funny and made students smile.

Some people didn’t like that.

But the ski school director decided it was unprofessional and told me not to wear it. He said it was not “ski gear” and that I needed to wear a skiing-specific hat. So I went out to the local ski shop and bought the most godawful ski hat I could find. It was a neon green tiger striped that clashed horribly with our uniforms.

Ops!

The students still asked for me based on my hat, and the ski school director had no desire to push it any further for fear that I would find something even worse.

People like funny hats! Why would anyone have beef with tHat?

