Teen Girl Is Upset At School And Tells Her Mom, But When Her Mom Texts Her Friend, The Girl Panics And Tells The Friend To Block Her Mom’s Number

Parents want their children to be happy, educated and social, but there comes a point where parents need to back off and let their kids fight their own battles.

If you vented to your mom about a problem, would you be upset if she tried to go behind your back to deal with the problem for you, or would you be happy to have her help and support?

If you’re a teenager, like the girl in this story, you’d probably be really embarrassed if your mom tried to fight your battles for you.

Let’s see if this teen is overreacting or if her mom messed up.

AITA for making my friend block my mom I (13yro female) and my friend who I’ll call Kayla (13yro female) have been great friends since the start of high school meaning last year. Me and Kayla are in a friend group and recently I’ve been noticing I’ve been being a bit left out. Sort of like I’m trailing behind them. I of course raised the issue but nothing had changed.

She was really upset.

The other day I was walking with them and felt like I was just following them so I started walking the other way by myself. Call me sensitive and what not but I ended up going to the bathroom and started crying. Mainly out of disappointment. I texted my mom (42 yro female) about what had happend. She replied with the basic mom stuff like “your my daughter u have to be strong.” She then asked me for Kayla’s number.

Not gonna happen!

I refused because 1 I didn’t know what she was going to say. And 2 is that if my mom were to ask Kayla anything remotely similar as to what’s happening recently that’s going to set an impression that I asked my mom to ask her. I started spamming my moms messages with texts begging her not to do anything. She agreed and said that she won’t contact Kayla.

Mom lied.

I was instantly relieved and that’s when the bell rang for 3rd period. Kayla is not in that class she is in the class next to me. I get a notification from Kayla and open it to see my mom messaging her saying “it’s (my name) mom could u please contact me”.

She panicked.

I immediately freaked out and told Kayla to block her. She was of course hesitant but I was scared what my mom was going to say so I assured her to block my mom for now. Kayla, after a while did block her. I told Kayla a fake reason so block her. I would really appreciate advice and if further context is wanted please ask and I will give accordingly.

Her mother lied to her. She really should’ve stayed out of it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Time to look for different friends.

She needs to talk to her friends herself.

Everyone thinks the mother should’ve stayed out of it.

But, her mother meant well.

Her mother needs to back off!

This is honestly pretty funny.

