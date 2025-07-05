Teen Still Sleeps On A Lumpy Hand-Me-Down Mattress, And Is Annoyed That His Toddler Sister Gets A Premium One

This teen has been dealing with an uncomfortable mattress for years.

But when his baby sister came along, their parents suddenly found the budget for a brand-new premium bed—for her.

Now he’s wondering if asking for fairness makes him greedy, or just reasonable.

Check it out.

AITA for asking my parents why my little sister got a premium mattress while I still sleep on old ones? I 15M share a room with my 9-year-old brother. We used to have these old, uncomfortable mattresses passed down from my grandparents. Recently, when my 3-year-old sister was born, my parents split our room and gave her her own little section (fair enough). But they also bought her a brand new premium mattress that cost about $150+, while me and my brother are still stuck with these hand-me-down ones that make our backs hurt.

Oh heck no.

I told my parents that it didn’t feel fair, especially since I help around the house, study hard, and do my best to be a good son. My mom said she wanted to buy the good mattress so it lasts longer. I said, “Okay, then why not give us the good mattress and let her use the old one for now?” She responded by calling me greedy.

Wow.

They also said they’ll get us new ones “when they save up,” but I honestly don’t believe it. I’ve heard that line before. AITA for feeling angry, hurt, and like I’m being treated unfairly? Or am I just being dramatic?

No one’s saying the baby doesn’t deserve comfort—but calling your teenage son “greedy” for pointing out a clear double standard?

That’s not it.

This person says the parents really created a problem here.

Like, really bad.

This person had a similar experience, so really feels for him.

Old mattress, new resentment—and it’s not hard to see why.

These parents need to get it together.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.