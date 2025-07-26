Tenant Has A Leak In Her Apartment, So The Kids Are Staying With Her Ex Until It’s Fixed. But Now He’s Sick And Wants Her To Stay Over At His Place Until He Feels Better.

Have you ever had a leak in your home? I have a couple different times, and it is not fun!

One time was in an apartment where the leak was so bad that I had to move to another apartment. More recently was in my current house where I had to put a bucket under the leak to catch the water until I could get the roof fixed.

Leaks are not fun for adults, and it’s even harder when there are kids around. That’s why the woman in this story sent her kids to stay with her ex until the leak in her apartment gets fixed.

The drama doesn’t end there. Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for not want to go stay with my ex because he doesn’t feel well? I (33F) and my ex husband (37M) have two children together. We have been doing 50/50 custody that work with both of our work schedules. Last night there was a really bad rain storm in our city that has caused multiple leaks throughout my apartment. I have not yet heard from maintenance and I am having to constantly dump out multiple buckets/bowls of water.

Kids see a leak differently than adults.

I had my ex take the kids because we have a toddler that would see all this water as nothing but play time.

This isn’t messing with his work at all because the kids go to daycare during the day. He called me crying last night because he doesn’t feel good and is having a hard time with the kids and asked me to go stay there.

Not gonna happen!

I said no because I have to keep dumping the water out so my apartment doesn’t get completely flooded. I have no idea when maintenance is coming. I have called them multiple times over the course of the past 15 hours with no response. My ex is saying that I’m heartless. So AITAH?

She can’t leave. Her apartment would get flooded.

