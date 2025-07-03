July 3, 2025 at 10:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 847

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Instructions unclear
Perfect building collapse
A park swing made for wheelchairs
Dog + Grass = LOVE
The size of this lemon
Why you cheez me?!
When your grandma is a bona fide legend
Dance break
Oysters clean water tank in an hour
Toe-loving tattoo
Massive, mesmerizing tornado
Gen Z discovers a typewriter
Pure sibling love
If I fits…
Really grinds your gears
Ladybugs, just hatched
Concrete sailing
One place, two seasons
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Why are men shaving off their eyelashes?
A Swedish company that scans shoes wants to change the way we shop online
Was This Woman Wrong for Going off on a Man Who Kept Insulting Her Career? People Responded
‘Tate’s Bake Shop Cookbook’ Is a Pleasant Throwback to a Simpler Age
Pocket watch from Great Lakes’ deadliest shipwreck returned to family
Scientists Taught People to Change Their Own Brainwaves to Feel Less Pain
The Most Commonly Misspelled Word in Each State
Lament for the IRL Craft Shop
This Stylish Couple Is Changing How We See Aging
14 People Share Their Hilarious Travel Fails

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

