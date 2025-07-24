The Shirk Report – Volume 850

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– 13 carrot gold

– Grandpa made the jumbroton

– Rhodes Island, Greece – one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World

– However you can get those steps in

– FaceTime art inspiration

– Robot antics

– Nature’s perfect geometry captured in bloom

– Infinite tea time

– Hockey fan for life

– Truth in advertising

– Arctic snuggles

– Extra flaming hot stuff in my Flamin’ Hot Doritos

– Like fish in a barrel

– Why are old paintings so depressing?

– Looks like heaven

– Guitar display at Museum of Pop Culture

– You spin me right round baby, right round

– 11pm midnight sun in Iceland

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– You sound like ChatGPT

– Houston like a local

– The Spoon Theory: Why You Need to Count Your Spoons

– Are Parents Who Choose “Different” Names Doing Their Kids A Disservice?

– The Healthiest Time to Eat Dinner, According to Experts

– 3 Cognitive Habits of People Who Get Things Done

– Recycled Polyester Saved This American Factory. Environmentalists Hate It

– I See Your Smartphone-Addicted Life

– If You Won a Billion Dollars, What Would You Still Not Buy? Here’s What People Said.

– This is how you give a bear a check-up

5 VIDEOS