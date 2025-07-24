July 24, 2025 at 10:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 850

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 850

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
13 carrot gold
Grandpa made the jumbroton
Rhodes Island, Greece – one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World
However you can get those steps in
FaceTime art inspiration
Robot antics
Nature’s perfect geometry captured in bloom
Infinite tea time
Hockey fan for life
Truth in advertising
Arctic snuggles
Extra flaming hot stuff in my Flamin’ Hot Doritos
Like fish in a barrel
Why are old paintings so depressing?
Looks like heaven
Guitar display at Museum of Pop Culture
You spin me right round baby, right round
11pm midnight sun in Iceland
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

You sound like ChatGPT
Houston like a local
The Spoon Theory: Why You Need to Count Your Spoons
Are Parents Who Choose “Different” Names Doing Their Kids A Disservice?
The Healthiest Time to Eat Dinner, According to Experts
3 Cognitive Habits of People Who Get Things Done
Recycled Polyester Saved This American Factory. Environmentalists Hate It
I See Your Smartphone-Addicted Life
If You Won a Billion Dollars, What Would You Still Not Buy? Here’s What People Said.
This is how you give a bear a check-up

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 850 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 850

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter