Grandma’s Will Provided For The Grandchildren, But There’s A Disagreement About Whether Or Not It Should Apply To Future Grandkids Too

There can be little more heartbreaking that dealing with the estate of a passed loved one.

Not only are you grieving, but you’re dealing with money and material things, which always starts arguments.

This family is dealing with some heavy stuff right now, and they can’t come to an agreement.

Check it out.

AITAH for refusing to change a will for a hypothetical child? Mum died a number of years ago from cancer. She had 2 sons only, brother and I. Will was for 45% to each myself and my brother and 5% to each of my kids – her grandchildren.

And that’s all the grandchildren there are.

At least, for now…

Several years later we are finally selling the last assets of the estate and my brother wants to split the estate 50/50 now as he now has indicated he may want kids in the future (previously they weren’t even a consideration for him and his partner). He states it’s not fair his potential children are treated as second class just because of when they were born.

Was this already addressed?

The will is also clear around future children I had in that it was my responsibility to provide for them and in the will it just states that my brother has no children without further commentary. I obviously think my kids should get there 5% each and my brother and I should get the 45% each, AITAH?

Let’s check in with the comments:

It is a legal document, after all.

And there’s only so much he can control about the future.

In short…

There’s really just no angle from which this stands up to scrutiny.

Hopefully they will see reason in time.

