They Told Him He Was Getting Fired, So He Decided To Go Out On His Own Terms

Next week, I’m going to fire you

Worked for a bad airline company. Let’s just make up a name… United Blairlines. At this company they started a smaller company that could hire and train people to run the planes, but pay them way less at certain airports. Where my colleagues at other airports were making over $20/hr, I was getting paid $10.25 for the same, and sometimes more, work. It honestly would scare you to know how little the people who are the ones that make sure your plane takes off safely are paid.

All of us had two to three jobs to be able to pay rent, and we were all on standby and in the job for the benefits, free flights to anywhere in the country. I had a horrible boss and we’ll call him Jim. I had to go to the hospital from the airport because of intense pain in my stomach. It turns out that because of stress caused by that job, my intestines decided to stop functioning. Anyway, I spend the day in the hospital and then they gave me a note saying that I didn’t have to work the next two days. I told Jim’s boss that (since I hated talking to Jim) when I went back into work three days later. We had five people total to load all luggage, load the water, and push out five planes in a little over an hour. Already an incredible amount of work for so few people. We had our morning work meeting to discuss how messed we were and then Jim asked me into his office. “Your attendance is unacceptable,” he said. Dumbfounded, I asked what he meant. “You’ve been late a couple of times, and now missing the past three days…” I said “Jim, I have the note from the hospital. According to work policy, that shouldn’t affect my attendance.” “I don’t care what work policy says. I’m going to fire you.” Again I cited work policy since we were “protected” by a union. I said “Jim you have to give me an attendance warning before you’re allowed to fire me for attendance. This is the first time I’m hearing about attendance, so you can’t fire me right now.” Jim said “it doesn’t matter, I’m going to give you a warning right now, and when I get back from vacation next week, you’re going to be fired, now go back to work, my decision is final.” So, I told my coworkers what happened. Then I decided alright well if next week he’s firing me, I’ll just leave now. Even though their day was about to be screwed up since now four people were working five planes, they all said **** this place, get out of here! So I left and went to get breakfast (this all happened at 4am.)

As I’m enjoying my meal, Jim calls me. I happily ignore. He calls three more times and then texts me, asking where I was at. I told him “You fired me, so why would I keep working for you?” No response. I try to soak in the sight of Jim running between planes like a chicken with his head cutoff. I don’t imagine any plane took off on time that morning. I get a call from HR, and the union rep, and the General manager, who is Jim’s boss. They all said Jim was wrong and asked me if I could come back to work it out. But quitting felt so good, and I felt such weight lifted off my shoulders thinking about not working there anymore, so I never went back. Jim got in really big trouble when he had a guy who a told a worker with a shoulder injury and a doctor’s note to do super heavy labor. Jim sent him to the bag room by himself anyway. Imagine having to lift 300-700 50-70 pound bags over your head per hour all while running between bag carts and the belt. The guy tore his shoulder and had to get surgery on it. They still didn’t fire Jim. Instead they “promoted” him to manage the workers who did ticketing and no manual labor. As far as I know, Jim still works for that company. My coworker still cannot move the way he used to two years later.

