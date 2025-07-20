Couple Decided On The Perfect Baby Name Eight Months Into The Pregnancy, Until Mom-To-Be’s Best Friend Demands A Change

Oh baby. Choosing a name for your newborn can be a challenging task.

In this story, a couple solicited advice – and a list of off-limits names – from friends and family.

But when they finally choose a name, it causes problems for everyone.

Let’s see why.

AITA for not changing baby name So, I’m 8 months pregnant with a baby girl and my husband and I have have been struggling to find a name that we both liked. We asked family and friends throughout the pregnancy for ideas and we even asked them for their “dibs name” to avoid using them.

Considerate. So no one can object, right?

But my best friend never told me what her dibs name was because she was afraid that we or someone close to us might like it and use it. We eventually found a name that we both (my husband and I) loved, it just clicked.

Uh-oh, I think I see where this is going.

When I told my friends and family, my best friend was upset and hurt because turns out it’s her dibs name. She wants to use it for her future child (she is not pregnant right now) and wants me to change it, but the thing is I don’t. I asked her many times and respected her choice of not telling me that name.

Yeah, I mean, this BFF rolled the dice and lost. What’s the new mom to do?

But I feel it’s not my fault, how was I supposed to guess or know that was her name? (Yes, I am trying to find some alternative to the name, but once you really like something it’s really hard not to think about it, besides it took us 8 months for us to decide a name, we don’t have much more time until baby comes😅😭)

I think you can’t play the “dibs name” card if you don’t weigh in before the parents choose.

But what do the comments have to say?

One person says, literally no.

Another person is like, history is long.

This user is like, don’t name that baby before it’s born!

Another person says you can’t call dibs… if you don’t call dibs?

Someone else says, no such thing as dibs!

This name change shouldn’t be a game changer.

Just use it and move on.

