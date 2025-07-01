Daughter’s Stomach Issues Made Her Take A Lot Of Precautions Around Food Preparation, But When Her Dad Didn’t Respect Her Methods Things Got Tense

Some people are sensitive. And some people are insensitive.

In this story, the two worlds collide.

Let’s see what all the fussing and fighting is about.

AITAH for crying because my dad tried to help make breakfast? Some context: I 21F still live with my parents and have always been a clean person. Recently I’ve been having a lot of stomach issues that I admit has made me a lot more cautious with the way I cook food.

I like to wash all my cooking utensils clean before I use them because in our house sometimes the pots and pans aren’t completely clean from the dishwasher etc., whereas my parents kind of pride themselves on being able to eat most things and be completely fine.

This morning I was trying to make breakfast and my dad came in and started trying to help me. I told him that I was ok and didn’t need any help but he insisted and started using unwashed pans and also the plastic chopping board used to cut raw meat on for my vegetables.

I was getting a bit frustrated and said again I didn’t want any help and I wanted to use my own clean utensils. He got very annoyed and said things like, “Oh for Pete’s sake this is ridiculous!” “Yeah whatever you know best,” in a sarcastic way and, “You cost me a fortune in washing up liquid.”

I used about 1 tsp of washing liquid which I thought was normal. After that I got really upset and started crying because I just wanted to make breakfast in peace but instead got yelled at. My mum came in and said, “He’s probably just worried about you,” but worried about what? Is it strange that I like to use clean utensils?

My dad denied yelling at me and got annoyed that I was crying after that, which is why I’m writing here because maybe I was overreacting? And maybe it’s weird to clean everything before using it? If I could get some outside perspective that would be great, thank you.

