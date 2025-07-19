His Friend Crashes On His Couch And Ends Up Raiding His Fridge And Pantry, But He Thinks This Is Pretty Rude

Staying over at a friend’s house can be fun, but waking up the next day to find out your friend ate all your food isn’t so fun.

This man’s friend has been hanging out at his place a lot, but his friend keeps raiding his fridge and pantry in the middle of the night.

He’s pretty upset with his friend about this, but his friend doesn’t seem to think he’s doing anything wrong.

AITAH for calling out my friend for raiding my pantry? I need to know if I’m overreacting here. My friend (30M) and I (30M) have been hanging out for couple of years now. I recently got my own place so we would hang out here often. We would have a couple drinks, smoke, etc.

A lot of time, we end up drinking too much, and he has to crash on the couch, which is cool. Now, I’m the type that after drinking or smoking, I just go to bed. My friend, on the other hand, always needs to eat something, and he has a ferocious appetite.

He has crashed on the couch a lot, and each time, I wake up to him having raided my fridge or pantry for food. And he tells me in the morning, “Yo, bro, I ate your so and so. And I also ate the so and so. Sorry, man!”

I normally go to bed earlier than him. Sometimes, before I go, he’d ask to make something, and I’d be cool with it so he’d have something to eat already. What’s crazy to me is he’ll get hungry later on and he’ll make something else.

Sometimes, I’d get upset in the morning. He’d say, “Bro I’ll just replace it.” To me, that’s not the point, I don’t care for it to be replaced. I just find it impolite to be raiding someone’s fridge and pantry. And he’ll do it repeatedly while I’m sleeping.

And again, he has a big appetite, so one thing usually isn’t enough. I just find this bizarre and upsetting. So, I called him out about it, and now he seems upset. AITA for this?

To me, this is a matter of common decency. It’s not about the individual grocery items. It’s just not something I would ever do to someone else. What do you guys think?

