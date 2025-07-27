Woman Declined A Wedding Invitation Due To Financial Reasons, But The Whole Office Judged Her When They Heard The Truth

We all have that one nosy, annoying coworker!

If a nosy coworker secretly read your texts and made you look bad in front of the entire office, would you be mad at her, or would you wonder if you were to blame?

This woman was invited to a colleague’s out-of-town wedding.

She decided not to attend due to financial and personal reasons, but a nosy coworker exposed the real reason to the entire team.

Now people still think she’s in the wrong. Is she?

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for not attending a colleagues wedding and telling a lil lie as to why I’m not attending? My colleague is getting married in a few months, and she has invited everyone in our team. She and I are the only Gen Z in the office and started around the same time, so we’ve always been closer to each other than everyone else. But I’ve always maintained boundaries and kept my personal life separate.

This woman would have to spend a lot in order to attend her coworker’s wedding.

The wedding is in her small town. To go, I would have to get time off, fly, then shuttle and pay for accommodation, and buy a gift. After the wedding, I am travelling to watch Oasis, and I’m then going to Japan. In short, I need to save.

So, she just told her coworker that she has a lot going on and couldn’t attend.

I figured that I don’t really wanna go and I need to save my money, and since we’re not that close, it’s not worth spending around $2,000 on this. I didn’t tell her I didn’t want to go. I just told her I have a lot going on that same week. She said that’s okay and that was it.

One of her colleagues told everyone the exact reason why she wasn’t coming.

During my lunch break, I went to a cafe and my mum asked if I had told her. I texted my mum about what happened. I didn’t know another colleague was standing behind me reading my messages. When I came back to the office, the said colleague had told everyone in our team what I had texted my mum.

She apologized and explained the truth.

I told her that was very nosy and rude and none of her business. I apologised to the bride-to-be. I told her I can’t fork out that much money for her wedding when I have a lot going on in my life. She said it was chill and she gets it, and we’re good. It’s everyone else that thinks I’m wrong for not going. AITA?

