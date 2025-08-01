Woman Was Intentionally Left Out Of A Group Toast, So A Nice Guy Made Sure She Felt Included

Jealous people can be so petty.

Imagine being intentionally left out of a group toast. Would you be upset, or would you enjoy the opportunity to get back at the person who left you out?

This woman was invited to a friend’s housewarming party at a bar.

One of the guests was a little rude to her and intentionally forgot to hand her a shot, but a nice guy saved the day.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Girl tried to cut me out of a moment I was at a friend’s housewarming that we took to a bar crawl. One of their friends ordered a round of shots for everyone, and one girl started helping pass out the shots. This girl is a friend of the host.

As of the last few months, she has been pretty shiesty to me. But I figure we can be friendly and at least cordial. I see her hand a shot to her guy friend (I suspect she is interested in him) who is chatting with me. It was unclear if she noticed I didn’t have a shot.

She then raised her shot glass, getting everyone ready to take a shot. Because someone brought a plus one after the shots were ordered, we were missing one shot for me. The guy who ordered the shots sees I don’t have anything and tells me they’re missing a shot. I guess people overhear and pause. The host goes to the bar to try and get another.

Not wanting to hold up the toast, I quietly gesture “don’t worry, it’s okay.” Simultaneously, I’m hearing the girl loudly proclaiming that it’s okay (aka it’s okay that I’m missing a shot), indicating that everyone should take their shots before I had visibly confirmed it was okay.

Her guy friend sees I don’t have a shot and kindly offers me to drink some of his. At first I say no, but then, he presses, so I agree. In the corner of my eye, I see the girl (she is standing next to us) watching with disdain as I hand the glass back to him. If only I had my own shot. 😂

Sometimes, the more you try to bring a person down, the more they will stand out.

