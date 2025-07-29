Woman Was Venting About Her Annoying Boss, But Her Friend’s Reaction Only Made Her More Upset

It can be really annoying when someone decides to give advice about something they really know nothing about. They present the information as if it’s fact, when you know they have no way to know the reality of the situation.

That’s what the person in today’s story is dealing with. She was venting to her friend about work, but her friend acted like she knew better.

Wrong answer! But was she too harsh in how she reacted to her friend’s comment? Read on to find out.

AITA for telling my friend she wouldn’t know what it’s like to be yelled at at work because she hasn’t had a real boss in 10 years? I (late 20s, F) have been struggling at my job lately. My boss has been yelling at me, specifically when I ask questions. These are questions I have to ask because someone recently quit and I inherited her responsibilities — many of which I’ve never done or even seen before. I went to HR and was basically told “that’s just her personality,” so I’ve been sticking it out to avoid looking like a job hopper on my resume.

While venting to my friend (we’ll call her Haley), she told me that “yelling is common practice in the workplace these days.” That rubbed me the wrong way, especially since I feel like I’m doing my best under difficult circumstances. I pushed back and said I don’t think yelling is common or acceptable — and added that she wouldn’t really know because she hasn’t worked under a boss in over 10 years.

To clarify: Haley is a stay-at-home mom (which I respect) and is also on her father’s payroll for tax reasons, but hasn’t had a traditional boss or worked in a conventional office setting since college. She got quiet and has been distant since. I didn’t mean to be rude — I just felt invalidated and frustrated. AITA for snapping back like that?

This person points out where her friend probably gets her intel.

