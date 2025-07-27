Young Woman Balanced Work, School, And Family Without Any Complaints, But Her Family Treated Her Enjoyment Of Her Free Time Like A Crime

Young adults still living at home often find themselves caught between independence and their family’s expectations.

Despite holding down a job and managing her responsibilities with poise, one 20 year old’s frequent time out with friends has caused growing friction at home.

AITA for going out everyday? I (20F) live with my parents, my uncle, and a sister. I have a full-time job where I get out really early and normally have the whole day free.

She works hard, so she wants to play hard too.

Over the past year and a half, I have been going out a lot. I have kept in touch with high school friends. Since we now have adult money, we like to hang out every once in a while. I have also gained friends from work, and we like to meet up and hang out together. I have a boyfriend, and I like to hang out with my sister a lot as well.

She’s proud to have an active social life that brings her fulfillment.

The activities are endless—from going hiking, watching movies, going shopping, playing sports, trying new food shops, playing video games together, attending the occasional event, and more. I go out with someone different about 3–4 times a week (sometimes 5). On top of that, I have my own things to do like go to the gym, attend health appointments, or work an extra shift from work.

But not everyone is so pleased that she’s thriving.

My mother and uncle (they are siblings) think it is not okay for me to go out so much. They believe that is not right and that as long as I live with them, I need to respect their rules. My dad doesn’t care too much because I’m always honest with them about what I’m doing, and he thinks I’m responsible.

In her eyes, she does more than pull her weight around the house.

Mind you, I pay household bills every month and buy two weeks’ worth of groceries a month. I study and go to school. I save money from each paycheck. I keep my room relatively clean. I work a full-time job.

She thinks they have absolutely nothing to worry about when it comes to her activities outside of the house.

I share my location at all times. I tell them what I’m doing and who I am with. I come back on time for curfew. I am also doing safe activities. I don’t do anything illegal and avoid situations that could get me in any legal trouble. I respect my mom and uncle and want to continue doing so.

Regardless, things have been incredibly tense between them.

This is the first major disagreement we have had ever. It’s come to the point where I lie to my friends and tell them I can’t hang out with them anymore because I’m busy doing something else. (I am not—I’m just at home doom-scrolling with all my chores done.) AITA?

She’s honest, thoughtful and careful — but for her family, it’s still not enough.

What did Reddit make of all this?

Maybe it’s time to break free from her family’s oppressive reign.

She’s paying the bills, so she more than deserves a little freedom of her own.

Now’s the time to seize the day and enjoy her youth, not be bogged down by her family’s expectations.

Maybe her family is simply stuck in the past.

She’s doing everything right, yet she still feels like she’s being punished for simply living her life.

This is no way to start out your twenties!

