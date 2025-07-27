Younger Siblings Stole Big Sister’s Snacks From Her Bedroom, So When The Big Sis Told Her Mom What Happened, Her Mom Got Mad At Her For Crying About It

Have you ever felt like there was a favorite child in your family and you weren’t it? That’s probably how the teen who wrote this story feels.

AITA for crying after my siblings keep stealing my things For some context I’m 15(F) 5’2 and 91 pounds on a good day. I’ll admit I’m a picky eater and afraid to gain weight and that’s why I buy my own things for myself and I share with my three siblings (10M, 7M, and 6F) when they ask. So I bought myself some snacks nothing fancy just some cookies and pop tarts, I have them in my closet in my room and I’d my siblings want some they just have to ask me and I give it to them (even though they already have their own that our mom buys them most I can’t eat due to my peanut allergy)

Her siblings don’t always ask.

But lately my two youngest siblings keep going in my room when I’m cooking or cleaning and taking my snacks. I talked to them about it and told them if they want some all they have to do is ask and it’s not okay to take things that don’t belong to you. They agreed to ask next time and I thought that was the end of eat until today.

Today was even worse.

I was cooking for about 3 hours and in the middle of cooking I felt like I was about to pass out so I went to my room to grab one of my snacks and a bottle of water and what do I see, everything I bought, ever box empty, empty wrappers all over my room I clean daily. I stood their shocked for a few minutes still dizzy and swearing from standing over the hot stove for hours. Thankfully I knew they would do something like this since it wasn’t the first time and I hid some under my bed.

Her mom took her siblings’ side.

When my mom got home from work I told her about it. And she said that their just kids and I should have known better. I don’t know why but I just started crying. And she got mad at me for that to and said I’m almost 16 (my birthday isn’t until April) and I’m still crying like a baby for the smallest things. Now I’m in my room writing this and i don’t know if I overreacted and if it really wasn’t a big deal after all so AITA?

Her siblings are basically stealing from her, and taking ALL of her snacks is going too far. Especially with a peanut allergy, it’s important for her to have safe things to eat. Maybe it’s time to lock up the snacks.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person offers a couple suggestions.

A teen boy shares his perspective.

Here are a couple more suggestions, one that would be revenge!

THIS is why she’s crying.

Her mom is the real problem.

