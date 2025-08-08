A Contractor Sent An Engineer Inappropriate Messages After Hours, So When Her Boss Laughed It Off, She Started Wondering If HR Was Her Only Option

In male-dominated industries, lines between professionalism and harassment can get dangerously blurred.

WIBTA if I went to HR anyway? So I work in engineering, and I manage multiple projects, each one with one or more contractor companies. It’s pretty standard practice to give contractors and key employees my phone number so I can contact them. The job requires a lot of on-the-fly decisions, and that way they can text me with whatever is wrong, and I can get started on solving it.

Unfortunately, this often means working after-hours.

I also don’t have a company phone, so I’m left using my personal phone for work. It sucks a bit because that makes me available 24/7, but usually people are considerate and at least apologize if they are texting late at night about work.

Tuesday night, I started getting a number of texts from a field supervisor from a third-party company. They were very inappropriate. I replied that I was very uncomfortable with the conversation and stopped replying. The guy briefly apologized, then resumed texting. Honestly, he sounded drunk from the nonsensical things typed between “compliments.” He also started calling my phone non-stop.

Later, I went to talk to my manager, said that I wasn’t comfortable working with the supervisor (I often am alone at the factory with contractors while we inspect machines and installations), and that I’d like to remove him from the team (in theory, something I’d have authority to do). My boss thought I was getting too worked up over nothing, admonished me to not care so much, and told me that it’s a normal thing to happen and that I should learn to deal with it, as it wouldn’t be the last time. While I talked to him, he was also smiling the whole time and even cracked a joke (“Your fault for being pretty! haha”).

Today, I have invited the owner of the third-party company here so I can talk to him. I want to have the supervisor removed. Despite that, I expect that his response will be in line with my boss’ (they are longtime friends), and the supervisor will remain working here (“We don’t want to short-staff them during the project. It might be months before they can replace him, and by then the project is over anyway”). WIBTA if I went to HR anyway and told them what happened?

