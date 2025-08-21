A Customer Treated Them Horribly, So They Told Him Off And Got Fired For It

We all have our breaking points…

And if you ever worked in a customer service job, you know that some people can take you right up to the edge, and you have to decide whether to grin and bear it or take things to the next level.

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit…we think you’ll be impressed.

In which I lose my job over $0.10. “After Christmas Sale 2008. I’m working as a cashier in a big box retail chain store. We’re clearing out all of our holiday inventory and most of our items are marked down in the computer. It’s a busy day, and that’s good because it keeps the line moving and keeps me from getting too bored. Anyway, a customer, let’s call him AC, comes through with a bag of holiday themed M&M’s, one of the big ones you buy when you’re filling a dish at parties or baking them into cookies. In any case, the amount that food items are marked down is considerably smaller than that of things like lights, trees and ornaments, so I’ve for several years short handed the discount at “about ten cents.” Me: Hi, did you find everything you were looking for? AC puts M & M’s on the conveyor AC: Yeah, just this. I ring it up, and it shows the marked price as $2.99 Me: All right sir, your total is gonna come to $2.99.

Here we go…

AC: It was supposed to be marked down! Me: Okay, let me get my manager. AC: Why isn’t it in the computer? Me: Sometimes these things just happen. Probably an oversight. AC: (Getting unreasonably angry) Well, change it for me now! Me: I’m sorry, sir, I have to have a manager to override this. AC: (sarcastically) Oh, you’re gonna call a manager so they can tell me it’s not on sale too? I pick up the phone to page a manager AC: Can’t even do your ******* job…

They snapped on this guy.

Me: You know what? BITE ME. AC: Furious, looking like he’s gonna hit me. What did you say? Me: (Now realizing what I’ve done and both scared I’m gonna lose my job and that this jerk is gonna hit me) You…you heard me. He glares at me for another second like he’s gonna hit me, and then storms off with the bag of candy in his hand. He heads over to customer service and yells at the girl there. I cut off my light and slump behind my desk. I was pretty shaken up and almost crying. I finish my shift as usual, and the next time I come in for work, I get fired. It was unprofessional, but seriously. Do not **** with cashiers during or after Christmas. I still hadn’t de-stressed from Christmas Eve at that point.”

It sounds like that job wasn’t worth it in the first place.

