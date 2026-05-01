The “Creepy” Friend: Why This Boyfriend Refuses to Stop Giving Him Rides to Work

A daily ride to work sounds harmless…until you find out who’s in the passenger seat.

For months, her boyfriend has been going out of his way to pick up a coworker and drive him to campus. Early mornings, detours, even being late when the guy doesn’t show up on time. Annoying, but manageable.

Then she realizes this isn’t just any coworker—it’s the same man who was caught hiding in a women’s bathroom on campus…more than once. Suddenly, what used to feel like kindness starts to feel a lot more complicated. And honestly? A little unsettling.

WIBTA if I asked my boyfriend to stop giving his coworker a ride to work? My boyfriend (20sM) and I (20sF) have been together for a little while. We are both college students at the same university. I live on campus while he lives at home, but he is on campus everyday because he also works as a campus facility worker. For the past few months, he has been driving a coworker (30sM) to work everyday. I didn’t think much of it before recently, when I found out that this coworker was the same facilities person who was found hiding in a bathroom stall in the women’s bathrooms last year. The bathroom he was in was in a building where I had class, and he made all of us feel uncomfortable that had classes in that building.

Wow.

I told my boyfriend about this, and he has been very understanding with me being uncomfortable about this man. Things have escalated recently when I found out that he has done this more than once and is still making women feel uncomfortable to use the bathroom in that building. I have made a report with the university about the situation and it has been very emotional between a lot of us right now. My boyfriend has also told him that he will not be giving him rides to and from work on Mondays and Fridays anymore, and the coworker is upset about it.

Oh pelase.

He has also been taking advantage of my boyfriend’s kindness. My boyfriend has to go out of his way to pick up this man. He also has to wake up an hour and a half earlier than he would have to wake up. And sometimes when he gets to the coworker’s apartment, he is not awake and it ends up making my boyfriend late to work. This has also been a major factor in how I’ve been thinking about this. I just want to know if I would be an a*****e if I asked my boyfriend to stop giving this coworker rides to and from work completely.

Reddit largely leaned NTA, with many saying it’s reasonable to be uncomfortable given the coworker’s behavior and the ongoing impact it’s having on others.

This person offers what she’d do in the situation.

This person offers a new point of view.

And this person tells it to her straight.

When kindness starts costing too much (and raising red flags), people can’t quite agree if it’s generosity or just a bad ride to keep giving.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is so upset about her roommate’s husband living with them that she’s about to tell the landlord.