A Street Vendor Named Freedy Helped Save People’s Valentine’s Days, And He Did It One Highway Bouquet At A Time

In this day and age, anticipating needs and being a self-starter is crucial, and folks live this hustle more than street vendors.

When was the last time you stopped to notice the hardworking people around you who often blend in with the landscape?

One guy took to Reddit to express his appreciation for one man in particular.

Check it out.

The fastest florist on the freeway!

This happened on Valentine’s Day of course, when everybody and their brother forgot to pick up flowers for their bf/gf, spouse or mom, on their way home.

The most dreaded day of the year for forgetful commitmentphobes…

Freddy the flower vendor had a five gallon bucket of fancy bouquets on the median island; at the light; next to my fuel station. It wasn’t a busy day for us, so I was fascinated with watching Freddy fly! Freddy was surrounded by a small four-lane freeway on both his flanks, while his firm island foothold stretched for fifty feet.

Did Dr. Seuss write this Reddit post?

Fortunately, Freddy was both- fast and furious!

When the light flipped red; he flew at the fleet of fenders, waving their fivers, and forwarded those fresh flowers with a fervor. Back and forth, like wildfire!

Anyone who has spent extended amounts of time in a city knows how impressively these people can move.

Soon, his funky flow was noticed by friends on the far sidewalk, and folks flashed fistfulls of fat cash at Freddy from the fringes. I don’t know how he didn’t get flattened, but Freddy was fleet of foot; quick like a fox and froomed over the asphalt with his fragrant florals, and no harm; no foul.

Hopefully Freddy made a killing on that fateful day.

Thanks Freddy, you made my February!

What a…poetic way of detailing an impressive self-starting retail feat? Let’s see if Redditors felt the same…

At least those who were able to decipher exactly what the original poster was trying to say…



Many used the story to take the time to appreciate the mystery behind street flower vendors, and where they acquire their wares.

Alongside those who appreciated the original poster’s flair for the dramatic, and felt in on the cheeky nature of the bit.

This guy may be smelling the flowers, but he’s certainly not stopping.

And everyone is happy.

