A TikTokker Said Scented Items Like Candles, Air Fresheners & Perfume Are Bad For Your Health. – ‘These chemically scented, vaporized poisons hurt the lungs.’

A TikTokker named Christina posted a video on the social media platform and warned folks about a variety of things that she believes are bad for all of us.

Christina said that people who use “air fresheners, scented candles, conventional laundry detergent, fabric softener, perfume, cologne and aftershave” need to listen to what she has to say.

The TikTokker read a passage from a book called Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal by an author named Anthony William.

She told viewers, “These chemically scented, vaporized poisons hurt the lungs. Their waxy, oily residue builds up in the lung sacs. If you’re someone who doesn’t smoke and yet you love plug-in air fresheners, you’re better off removing your plug-in air freshener and starting to smoke. That’s right; you actually have a better chance of longer-lasting health and vitality without complicated diseases if you smoke cigarettes than if you breathe plug-in air fresheners day in and day out.”

Christina continued, “The oily film from air freshener doesn’t only affect the lungs. It also ends up in the liver when it enters the bloodstream from the lungs. Plus we swallow air freshener when we breathe it in through our mouth, and that brings it to the intestinal tract, from which it enters the bloodstream and heads to the liver as well.”

She added, “Air freshener residue in that organ can reduce liver function. If a really inquisitive surgeon opened up the body of a patient who had lived for years in a space highly saturated with air freshener, that surgeon would smell the air freshener scent seeping out of the patient’s blood and cells.”

Christina then said, “So the next time you wanna buy a cute little air freshener to put in your room or your house or your car, just think about everything.”

