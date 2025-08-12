How do you feel about letting friends and family share a streaming service that you pay for? Do you have a problem with this, or do you think it’s no big deal?

AITA for not sharing my streaming services with my family When I was younger and still lived at home, my family would have an account on each streaming service with all of our separate profiles. My dad would often change the passwords to them just for safety as it’s recommended you should change your passwords to things every few times. But when he would do this, he wouldn’t give me the password and when I would ask he would say things like “well are you going to pay for it?”. He would say things like this as a joke and then eventually give in but that wouldn’t be for a while.

Eventually I got sick of this and decided I’ll just create and pay for my own account to save the hassle. This is specific to my Disney + account. I’ve had this account that I created for years now and I have been moved out of home for about 2 years so I’ve had my own streaming accounts.

Now fast forward to now. I must have logged in to my Disney + account at my parents house to watch something with them and forgot to log out so they’ve been using my account ever since and only told me until now. I was a bit annoyed that they’ve been using my account without telling me especially when I don’t feel very independent if we’re all just sharing streaming services together (is that weird? Idk).

I was over at my parents house and dad was watching a documentary on my Disney + account. When I logged into my Disney + account, I saw that it had been logged in from multiple areas that I have never been nor my parents have been so for the account’s safety, I logged out and changed the password because who knows who’s logging in to my account. This then stopped the documentary my dad was watching and logged him out too. Before I was able to tell him sorry I’ve just changed my password because of all these unknown logins, he has this huge meltdown because he thinks I did it out of spite and that it’s “unfair”.

But it’s my account and I pay for it…… When I told him that I was thinking of deleting my account cause I barely use it and it’s another expense I don’t need, he has even more of a meltdown and again says “that’s so unfair, we do so much for you”. Am I in the wrong here? This argument just seems so dumb over a stupid Disney + account.

