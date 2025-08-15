Another Driver Followed And Yelled At Her, So She Yelled Back That Her Boyfriend Was A Cop

When you are driving in a car, it is important to keep your cool and avoid causing any danger.

What would you do if someone started following you and yelling at you, claiming that you cut them off, when you know you didn’t?

That is what was happening to the driver in this story, so she turned the tables and followed them.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

WHAT did you just call me? This happened about 25 years ago. Back in the days when we rented videos from Blockbuster and had to return them in person by closing time on Day X or owe fines.

So, it’s 9:50 pm on the night my videos are due back, and I realize “oh dang, I have ten minutes to return these or I’ll owe fines.” So, I grab the videos and the car keys and race down to Blockbuster. Scene: It’s a small commercial stretch of several blocks in a mostly residential neighborhood and most of the businesses are closed by 10 pm, so basically the street is deserted. Very few people, tons of parking spaces available.

Nice and simple.

I return the videos, get back into my car, and because I live in the opposite direction, I check for any other cars, see none, and pull a U-turn. As I’m completing the U-turn I see car lights flashing behind me and there’s a car on my bumper. I have no idea where this car came from (to this day I still don’t know). But … whatever. So off I go, I stop at the first stop sign, the guy’s behind me. Think nothing of it. Driving down the next block, I get the impression his lights are flashing but that happens if you go over a bump so I still don’t think anything of it. We stop at the stop light, he’s still right behind me.

I’m betting that other driver is flashing his brights at him.

Light turns green, we proceed down the next block, his lights flash again. I’m beginning to wonder what’s going on. Am I going too slowly? Does he want to pass me? I mean there’s no traffic in any direction, he could just pull out and pass me. I don’t get it. So, at the next corner (also a stop sign), he roars up next to me on my right and yells at me, calling me a very derogatory slur, then makes a sharp right turn and drives off up that street.

That would be a little shocking.

I’m stunned. I don’t know what that was about AT ALL. I think back to the U-turn and I can’t think that I blocked him in any way because I literally had checked for cars in both directions before doing the U-turn. Was he parked there with his lights off pulling out? Was he at the other end of the block and gunned his engine so he could pull up behind me and pretend I had cut him off? To this day I don’t know! So, in that instant I had a choice. I could drive another block to my home, or I could turn right and follow him.

Some people are pretty bold when they think there are no consequences to their actions.

The brief glimpse I had of him, he was a dumpy overweight white man in his 40’s. You know how our brains apparently process a million micro-impressions a second? Well my impression of this guy was he would never have said anything like that if he wasn’t in a car and thought he could just drive away. And he wouldn’t have said it to a man (I’m a woman). So, I got mad, pulled a right turn and followed him. The next intersection up was a major intersection (traffic light, three lanes in each direction). He was stopped at the red light waiting for it to turn green. As I approached, I memorized his license plate.

Road rage is never ok, even if the other person started it.

I was getting more and more furious so I went around him and pulled up next to him (in the opposing lane), rolled down my passenger window, he looked over at me with a contemptuous smirk on his face. I said “WHAT DID YOU CALL ME?” He said “You heard me.” I said “why would you say something like that?” He said “You cut me off back there.”

Not very mature here.

I then said (total lie) “My boyfriend is a cop.” He didn’t look too concerned. He laughed and said dismissively “Yeah, whatever. Have him call me.” I then recited his license plate very clearly and very slowly. Then I said “My boyfriend’s not going to CALL you. He and his partner are going to VISIT you.” You know what that guy did at that point?

Why would he panic?

He panicked. He literally gunned his engine and drove through the red light to get away from me. For a second I was worried he was going to get T-boned but he made it through without a scratch. I didn’t even have a boyfriend at the time. Anyway … I warmed myself the next few nights imagining that coward crying to himself in fear that two cops were going to knock on his door and give him the beatdown he deserved. And I bet he never called a random female a slur like that ever again in his life.

I very much doubt this actually happened. The person writing this story seems to want to make themselves the hero, even though she acted like a fool the whole time.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about it.

I doubt he would change either.

Now this is funny.

Not in all cases.

Here’s another story of road rage.

This is very accurate.

Drivers like this rarely learn their lesson.

