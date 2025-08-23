Airbnb Guests Have Been Using The Patio He Created Outside His Apartment Building, But He Won’t Let Them Use It Anymore

Some people can be so entitled…

AITA for not allowing Airbnb guests to use my patio? “I bought a flat as an immigrant a few years ago in a bad reputation street of a bad reputation city in a bad reputation country in Europe.

I won’t say that it was just luck, but the country became an attractive country to visit, the city developed a lot, and my street, being in the center, became very attractive to visitors. Now my street has been fully renovated and so has the façade of my building, because we got public funds for that. But the inside is still pre-war grey because we are fine with it. My flat is the only one that opens to the courtyard and after speaking to the neighbors they were all enthusiastic for me to turn my corner of the courtyard into something pretty, whichever way I felt. In this kind of building it is defined how much each apartment owns of the land, but not delimited. So I own, let’s say, 5% of the land. Usually I would use it for a parking space but it is not like you have a delimited parking space and since I don’t drive I asked the neighbors if I could take the corner next to my door as mine. This was a no parking space and everyone enthusiastically agreed to let me make a mini garden/patio.

After the city and the street blew up with tourism someone did some legal trickery to buy the flats on top of mine that were supposed to be saved for low income people and turn them into Airbnb. We are not happy about it for many reasons, starting with those flats were supposed to be for actual low income people. But to the actual conflict: I let my neighbors use my patio, but I’ve been kicking Airbnb guests out of it. Apparently the Airbnb host posts pictures of my little corner of the courtyard as a public space. I don’t think it’s a public space since I own part of the land and the Airbnb owner does not, and it has been accepted that this is my portion of the land. Now the Airbnb owner is saying that he will sue me for discrimination since I share my little patio with the other neighbors but I don’t allow tourists in it and he has had some negative reviews. I’m absolutely safe legally, but morally am I the ******* for not allowing tourists in my space when I let neighbors use it?”

