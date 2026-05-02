Fiancee’s Hot Take On How To “Perfect” Their Neighborhood Are Really Creeping This Man Out

Imagine thinking you’ve met the person you’re going to marry, but then they develop a strange obsession about something that you find disturbing. Would you tell them how you feel, or would you keep your thoughts to yourself so you don’t hurt their feelings?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation. He tried to listen and be supportive for awhile, but he eventually felt that he needed to say something. Now, he’s wondering if he was wrong for not supporting his fiancé’s passion.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for being creeped out by My fiance’s “Vision” for our neighborhood? My (33M) fiancé (20F) has always been very ambitious, which is one of the things that I always admired about her. She’s very creative in the artistic sense, and has a really strong personality. We live in a fairly decent suburb, it has its flaws but overall I think it’s a good enough community for families and young couples like us.

He thinks she’s too obsessed with the neighborhood.

Recently, I would say she’s become a bit obsessive over the way she believes our neighborhood should be structured, particularly in the rules that the HOA should have and the “type” of people that should be allowed in our community, to say the least. It started off innocently enough—she was always a history and politics buff and I liked to work her up at times just so I could see her rave about the way nations rise and fall. Now, these actions tend to get kind of awkward as it’s mostly her drawing these parallels between our neighborhood and the “moral decay”(her words) of the Weimar Republic era in Germany.

I think she’s gone crazy.

A few weeks ago, during our usual late night history/political debates(again it’s a lot more one-sided as I just troll her with contrarian takes), She began talking a lot about our neighborhood, using vocabulary she never really used before like “decadent” and “degenerate”. I started getting more quiet as she went on during this specific conversation because she got a bit more frantic in her speaking and I was somewhat scared what would happen if I made her lose her train of thought. The main point she made that night was how our neighborhood “needs a strong leader” to change the “liberalism atmosphere” of our community before it’s “too late”. This was all kind of shocking and I thought she was just being dramatic, but a few days after that, I came home from work and saw her at my office desk annotating what looked like manuscripts for either a book or a very wordy presentation about “purifying” our community and “removing undesirable elements” in order to restore our neighborhood to “what it once was”.

What is the problem with the neighborhood exactly?

At this point, I felt like she might’ve been taking the joke, if you could even call it that, a bit too far. I tried to explain that while I respect her intelligence and passion, her ideas feel really extreme and, frankly, dangerous. At this point, She got very uncharacteristically upset and accused me of being a “coward that lacks the vision to see what good this could bring to the community, and even the world if implemented”. She said a good partner would’ve supported her dreams instead of undermining her efforts to bring about the greatest solution to the “problem” within our neighborhood.

He feels bad.

I’m obviously not going to go into detail about any of these plans she made for both my privacy and hers, as they’re very shocking, and for lack of a better description… Archaic. I’ve been feeling bad recently as if I put her down or something, and she became more reclusive to flesh out her ideas more now that she believes she can’t rely on me for support. AITH for not supporting her plans?

First of all, is she really only 20? She’s a lot younger than him, and awfully young to care so much about bringing the neighborhood back to “what it once was.” She sounds crazy, and he needs to break up with her.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has questions.

Another person doesn’t think this story is true.

It’s better to find out now.

Here’s some advice.

She sounds crazy.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is totally freaked out after spotting a neighbor’s cameras pointed right at her driveway.