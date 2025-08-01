August 1, 2025 at 6:47 am

Amazon “Flex” Program Lets You Use Your Own Car to Make Amazon Deliveries, But Do The Pros Outweigh The Cons?

by Ben Auxier

Monique discussing Amazon Flex

TikTok/moni.moni.01

If you hadn’t heard yet, Amazon, one of the top ten wealthiest companies to EVER EXIST IN THE HISTORY OF COMPANIES, is finding new and exciting ways to not pay employees like employees.

The “flex” program takes a page from the gig-worker playbook, including the option to use your own vehicle for deliveries. But is it worth it.

No. At least not according to TikTok user @moni.moni.01:

Monique discussing Amazon Flex

TikTok/moni.moni.01

“[The] reason why I didn’t do Amazon Flex was because I don’t wanna drive my own vehicle. I don’t wanna up my mileage nor my gas. Like, no. And nine times out of 10, like, you’re gonna be doing the same thing you will be doing in a regular Amazon van. I might as well use Amazon’s, like, you know, the stuff they can offer, which is a whole car, uniform, everything. You know, shoes and everything.”

Monique discussing Amazon Flex

TikTok/moni.moni.01

“I guess the only, like, good part is that you can make your own scheduling, which is like what you can already do with Amazon if you don’t overwork yourself. But also like, and you guys probably don’t get really, really big overflow, but other than that, like, some of that big box should don’t even. It’s not even that heavy.”

Monique discussing Amazon Flex

TikTok/moni.moni.01

“So honestly, I will not want to use my own stuff to do Amazon. I might as well use the stuff that Amazon can provide and which is a whole vehicle.”

@moni.moni.01

Replying to @Animage

♬ original sound – Monique

You have to consider your own assets.

Screenshot 1 954379 Amazon Flex Program Lets You Use Your Own Car to Make Amazon Deliveries, But Do The Pros Outweigh The Cons?

That’s not the only “Flex” option, though.

Screenshot 2 400bd0 Amazon Flex Program Lets You Use Your Own Car to Make Amazon Deliveries, But Do The Pros Outweigh The Cons?

Many agree it’s not worth it.

Screenshot 3 610869 Amazon Flex Program Lets You Use Your Own Car to Make Amazon Deliveries, But Do The Pros Outweigh The Cons?

Others say it’s great.

Screenshot 4 61f6cc Amazon Flex Program Lets You Use Your Own Car to Make Amazon Deliveries, But Do The Pros Outweigh The Cons?

In any case, it’s not a good sign that these are the kind of job prospects the new adult generation is looking at.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter