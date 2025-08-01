Amazon “Flex” Program Lets You Use Your Own Car to Make Amazon Deliveries, But Do The Pros Outweigh The Cons?

If you hadn’t heard yet, Amazon, one of the top ten wealthiest companies to EVER EXIST IN THE HISTORY OF COMPANIES, is finding new and exciting ways to not pay employees like employees.

The “flex” program takes a page from the gig-worker playbook, including the option to use your own vehicle for deliveries. But is it worth it.

No. At least not according to TikTok user @moni.moni.01:

“[The] reason why I didn’t do Amazon Flex was because I don’t wanna drive my own vehicle. I don’t wanna up my mileage nor my gas. Like, no. And nine times out of 10, like, you’re gonna be doing the same thing you will be doing in a regular Amazon van. I might as well use Amazon’s, like, you know, the stuff they can offer, which is a whole car, uniform, everything. You know, shoes and everything.”

“I guess the only, like, good part is that you can make your own scheduling, which is like what you can already do with Amazon if you don’t overwork yourself. But also like, and you guys probably don’t get really, really big overflow, but other than that, like, some of that big box should don’t even. It’s not even that heavy.”

“So honestly, I will not want to use my own stuff to do Amazon. I might as well use the stuff that Amazon can provide and which is a whole vehicle.”

You have to consider your own assets.

That’s not the only “Flex” option, though.

Many agree it’s not worth it.

Others say it’s great.

In any case, it’s not a good sign that these are the kind of job prospects the new adult generation is looking at.

