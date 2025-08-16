August 16, 2025 at 2:51 am

An Amazon Customer Got Trapped In Her House After A Delivery Driver Left A Package And Blocked Her Door

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about a delivery

TikTok/@hollyciampaglio

Welp, this situation sure took a dramatic turn!

A TikTokker named Holly took to the social media platform and she told viewers about what happened when an Amazon worker delivered a package to her…and ended up trapping her inside her house.

woman talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@hollyciampaglio

Holly said she the delivery she got to her house was a cardboard cut-out of a character from Star Wars in a large, cardboard box.

Sounds like fun, right?

Well, the only problem was that the delivery driver placed the box in front of her door…so she couldn’t get out.

package blocking a door

TikTok/@hollyciampaglio

Holly said, “We can’t open the door! Oh god, we’re stuck.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “@Amazon we’re still stuck, it’s been 3 hours… trying to wave down a neighbor…”

a package blocking a door

TikTok/@hollyciampaglio

Take a look at the video.

@hollyciampaglio

@Amazon were still stuck its been 3 hours… trying to wave down a neighbor…

♬ original sound – Holly🦋✨

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person has been there…

Screenshot 2025 07 05 at 8.03.01 AM An Amazon Customer Got Trapped In Her House After A Delivery Driver Left A Package And Blocked Her Door

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 07 05 at 8.03.20 AM An Amazon Customer Got Trapped In Her House After A Delivery Driver Left A Package And Blocked Her Door

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 07 05 at 8.03.42 AM An Amazon Customer Got Trapped In Her House After A Delivery Driver Left A Package And Blocked Her Door

I guess some of these delivery drivers aren’t paying attention!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

