An Amazon Customer Got Trapped In Her House After A Delivery Driver Left A Package And Blocked Her Door

Welp, this situation sure took a dramatic turn!

A TikTokker named Holly took to the social media platform and she told viewers about what happened when an Amazon worker delivered a package to her…and ended up trapping her inside her house.

Holly said she the delivery she got to her house was a cardboard cut-out of a character from Star Wars in a large, cardboard box.

Sounds like fun, right?

Well, the only problem was that the delivery driver placed the box in front of her door…so she couldn’t get out.

Holly said, “We can’t open the door! Oh god, we’re stuck.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “@Amazon we’re still stuck, it’s been 3 hours… trying to wave down a neighbor…”

Take a look at the video.

@hollyciampaglio @Amazon were still stuck its been 3 hours… trying to wave down a neighbor… ♬ original sound – Holly🦋✨

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person has been there…

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

I guess some of these delivery drivers aren’t paying attention!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.