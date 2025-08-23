An Entrepreneur Opened A Business Reselling Costco Muffins On DoorDash, But Then People On TikTok Reported His Ghost Kitchen

Have you heard of ghost kitchens?

If you haven’t let me fill you in: they’re places that sell food without an actual storefront, and they operate out of various kitchen spaces.

And, most importantly, ghost kitchens only offer food for delivery.

A man named Jon posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about his bright idea for a ghost kitchen…and it involved food that he didn’t even make himself.

In the video, Jon’s wife asked him, “You don’t need like a commercial kitchen or like any sort of like license to make food?”

Jon responded by saying that all he needed was an LLC…

And his plan was to buy food items from Costco and sell them out of his own ghost kitchen.

Jon’s video showed the menu for his business, which he called “Sugar Rush.”

The menu included all kinds of muffins and rolls from Costco, as well as chocolate milk.

Let’s take a look at the video.

Jon posted a follow-up video and told viewers that someone reported his ghost kitchen to DoorDash after his original TikTok video.

He said his store was “temporarily deactivated.”

Jon told viewers, “TikTok, I’m sorry, I was just trying to make some extra money to take my kids to Disney World. I thought it was OK.”

Doh!

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another TikTokker was shocked.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

It sounds like it’s not a great idea to open up a ghost kitchen, huh?

