Baby’s First Birthday Party Is A Big Family Affair, But One Aunt May Skip It For Work And Her Sanity

This girl loves her nephew—truly! But between group text overload, constant baby-centered chatter, and an upcoming birthday bash that sounds more like a circus than a celebration, the shine of being “the cool aunt” is starting to fade.

Add in an important career opportunity, and suddenly a $500 plane ticket for a party the baby won’t even remember is looking like a tough sell.

So who is the AH here? Read on for the story.

WIBTA for not attending my nephew’s birthday party? So my sister had the first baby of our family and we’re all so happy about it, but she’s also treating her kid like he should be the center of our universe. Examples being constantly spamming our group texts with photos of him, turning EVERY conversation to be about him, etc. This attitude is supported by her husband’s parents and both of my parents. My sister and her husband are having a big birthday party in 3 weeks for his first birthday and expecting us to be a there.

Oh boy.

I begrudgingly bought tickets to fly for the event a month ago. I’m gonna be honest: While I LOVE my nephew, I was already kind of dreading the party even though I’m willing to go through with it just to show support. There are a LOT of jerks amongst my sister’s friends and her husbands family (these will be the majority of the 50ish guests present). I also find giant celebrations for a baby who will not remember it to be obnoxious. I would much rather just send a gift and celebrate my nephew in a visit one-on-one vs. spend $$$ on a plane ticket for an event where I socially suffer and I don’t even really get to have real quality time with my nephew.

To each their own.

Another thing is that now an important work engagement is coming up for that same week. I’m considering canceling my plane ticket because I don’t see how I can make it work without losing out on an important opportunity with my career. My parents shamed me pretty hard when I mentioned my feelings on it to them privately (“feelings on it” meaning that I can’t make it happen due to work, NOT my frustration about treating nephew like he’s center of the universe). They said I needed to still go to this because it’s a big deal for him to turn 1 year old. Like I get that it’s a big deal for the grandparents to be there, but me? I just don’t really see why it’s so important. Please help me see the other side of this – am I being unreasonable if I don’t go?

When baby fever meets adult responsibilities, someone’s bound to cry…and it might not be the toddler.

