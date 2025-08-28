Boss Makes Worker’s Life Miserable With His Bullying, So After She’s Fired, She Refuses To Sell Him A Piece Of Her Artwork

Sometimes, karma comes when you least expect it.

Imagine getting fired from your job but later running into your former boss again, and this time, he’s praising you. Would you forgive and forget, or would you take the opportunity to get even?

Learn how one Redditor got revenge on an ex-boss when he attended her first art show at a gallery.

Read the story below to learn more.

Bullied by boss and co-workers I was working for this company that offered rebates if you upgraded your house insulation and appliances. The whole “go greener” thing. I was working a year or so. I did my best to get to know everyone.

But, unfortunately, they didn’t want to get to know her…

I tried to join the company weekly football group after winning the poll a few times my picks “mistakenly” left out. At the Christmas party (my invitation was lost in the mail, but found out anyway) my name was drawn for a prize, an iPad! I was pretty stoked!

The kicker? Her win was an “accident.”

Then, [I] was told I won by mistake. After awhile, my boss kept telling me that my performance wasn’t meeting the requirements for my position. I busted my butt, staying later, coming in early and watching my work closely. It wasn’t enough! Everyday was getting worse. I was being talked about, given assignments that no one could finish, it was passive-aggressive bullying at its finest.

This is where things get really wild…

I started having panic attacks on my way to work. I was having nightmares and slowly having a breakdown. My husband kept telling me to quit, but then we wouldn’t have insurance for our family. I held on…still no matter how I improved or hard I worked I was being told I wasn’t meeting to requirements. I started being yelled at in front of others, ridiculed relentlessly. I’m a proud person, but even I have a breaking point. I’d run in the bathroom and just cry [all] just to leave and start the torment all over again the next day.

Now, this twist will shock you!

We had a meeting, and they were reorganizing people into new positions and my name was mentioned as one of the few that were moving to a higher position!

After the shock, I sent my boss an email letting him know how excited I was, and that he wouldn’t be disappointed. Later that day, after I got back from lunch, he asked me into his office. He had HR on the phone. For the next 15 minutes, I was told how horrible my work was, how my personality wasn’t a good fit yada yada. When I tried to stand up for myself I was shot down. My boss talked over me and before I knew it, he was holding a box with my things. I was beside myself. I went home and slept for days. I eventually pulled myself together and moved on.

So, what was next for this beaten-down worker? You’ll never guess.

Although it was a really bad experience, I decided to go back to school, and I got my degree in Visual Art. I never saw myself as an artist!

I had my first art show and, to my surprise, it was going really well. One piece went for almost a grand. The buyer wanted to meet me. I instantly knew him when I saw him…it was my old boss! He congratulated me and told me how my piece moved him and blah, blah, blah. He was so sincere, and his wife was also praising me.

That’s when the OP decided to say her piece.

With my husband standing next to me, I let my former boss know that he wasn’t allowed to purchase the piece. He then asked about another and then another, and I said no to all of them. He’s obviously frustrated. I told him “no those are for sale but you personally are not allowed to own any of my art. I do not want anything I create to be anywhere near the likes of you.” I, then, reminded him how horrible he treated me and the mental anguish he caused.

The reactions were priceless…

His wife was livid with him. As he tried to keep his composure, I walked away while he was still talking me into selling him a piece. I was shaking and couldn’t believe I just did that. I really could have used the money, but I think I made the right decision.

This worker had the ultimate revenge on a terrible boss.

