Convenience Store Employee Can’t Break Large Bills, But One Customer Didn’t Seem To Understand

What would you do if you only had large bills and really needed change? Would you go to your local convenience store and expect them to give you all of their quarters in exchange for a $20?

That’s what the guy in this story did, and he doesn’t seem to understand why that’s a problem. Meanwhile, the cashier doesn’t understand the customer’s thought process.

Let’s read the whole story.

“No I can not give you 15 dollars in quarters” Where I work we were given orders that we do not break bills for customers, the tills have been opened too many times in the past and could also be a risk of someone getting us to open it, and then stealing from it. Many customers hate that as they seem to think that since we have an ATM in the store (rented area by the bank) that we can break bills. Now most just do the thing of buying some gum so we have no choice but to give them what they want, even after we tell them that just across the street, there is a place that has told us to send those customers over as he wants bigger bills.

Here’s an example of one such customer.

This brings me to a customer coming in, and just wanting change for a 20. Tell him no and that there is a place across the street that will help. He goes back into his car, asks what I think is his wife, what she wants, comes back in, gets some gum, and says “now can I get 15 dollars in quarters.” And I tell him no since I do not have that much in my till.

The customer didn’t take that news well.

He starts to get angry and asks why we can’t just take some out of our safe. My coworker and I tell him that we can’t do that, I was even going to tell him the tubes of quarters may not even be rolled up, Since a lot of times, the tubes are from us putting in extra Quarters from our tills, and not from a bank. The customer leaves and drives across the street, and all I can think of was “why do you go to a convenience store to get quarters?”

Seriously, can’t this guy go to a bank to get change?

If you want change, go to the bank.

