Doctor Tells Man He Is No Longer Able To Work, And He Gets Upset When His Wife Asks Him To Help With Household Chores

Imagine going from a two income household to a one income household, and you’re the only one working.

Would you consider asking your spouse to contribute in another way, such as doing more of the household chores, or would you hope they’d get another job?

In today’s story, one woman asks her husband to do a few things around the house, and he flips out!

Now, she’s wondering if her plan to remove his stuff from their home is going too far.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for not storing my husband’s stuff after he ran away? So I’m 50f my husband is a 62m we have been married for only 6 years. Last year he was layed off and I told him to enjoy his time off. After 6 months of doing not much of anything I told him it was time to go back to work. He never went back to work.

It’s not that he’s being lazy.

Turns out the doctor found damage to his back and that his working days are over. He was an auto body worker. I am very ok with being the one working. This is where it got all messed up.

She wanted him to contribute in another way.

I asked him to help around the house.

Empty an ashtray, take something out for dinner, turn the dishwasher on. He acted like that was asking to much. I got angry and told him if he can’t contribute to the home I dint know why he was here. So he grabbed his smokes and walked out the door.

He has yet to come back.

That was 7 weeks ago. He refused to help in the simplest ways and he thinks I’m out of control. He actually believes I’m the problem. I have asked him to come home over and over again and he would rather stay at a homeless shelter. Now he gets a disability cheque every month refuses to help pay down any of our bills that where out standing from before he left but he expects me to keep his stuff here. Storing his things for free.

She wants his stuff out.

We have a storage unit full of our belongings that I pay for every month. This weekend I am removing my things from the unit and putting all of his stuff in. He told me he’s broke and can’t pay so I’m a miserable witch. Am I being a jerk in this? He won’t communicate and he’s made no attempt to reconsile so what do you think?

Her husband really overreacted to her request for a little help around the house!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person offers step by step instructions on what to do.

She must love him. That’s the only reason she’d want him to come back.

This person recommends divorce.

She needs to talk to a lawyer.

Her husband sounds like a real loser.

