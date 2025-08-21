Drive Thru Employee Was Having A Hearing Problem, So A Customer Pulled Up And Asked Him Why He Wasn’t Responding

If you’ve been through a fast food drive thru, you’ve probably experienced some sort of miscommunication. “I wanted McNuggets, not a Mcflurry!”

In this story, a frustrated customer keeps the motor running… but he’s a motor mouth at the same time.

Hello… I can’t hear you So this happened back in 2005, when I was working at a fast food place. I’m on drive-thru, when a customer pulls up in a lifted diesel pick up, with what is clearly a very loud aftermarket exhaust system. I can hear the truck from inside the building. I pushed the talk button on the headset and ask that they turn their engine off…

No response, engine is still running. If they’re talking, I’m not hearing it over the exhaust. Eventually after a couple mins he pulls up, shuts off his engine and the following conversation occurs. I’ll be me, he’ll be DT (diesel truck).

DT: What the heck is your problem?!? Me: I’m sorry? DT: You just going to freaking ignore me all day or you going to do your job?!? I’ve been sitting at that speaker for like a 10 mins!

Me: Sir, when you pulled up, you immediately shut off your engine. Why did you do that? DT: So I can hear how much I owe… At this point, mid-sentence he stops, and is clearly mid-thought, and it all finally clicks.

DT: … The engine was running at the box wasn’t it? … I probably couldn’t hear you…. Well… Screw me, right? Anyway, can I get a large black coffee and a blueberry muffin with butter, please? Me: Absolutely! He hands me (if I remember correctly) $8.00.

DT: Here, keep the change. Trust me, I won’t make that mistake again. Me: Thank you so much! No worries though, it happens all the time, so you’re in good company. Have a wonderful day. The guy ended up becoming a regular, and as it turns out he’s actually a wicked nice guy.

