Gas Station Employee Thought He Was Going To Get Fired, But His Boss Told Corporate Off Instead

A lot of people quit their jobs because of bad bosses and managers, but if you work for a boss who has your back, you’ll probably work at that job for a long time.

In today’s story, one employee was really worried that he was going to get fired when a secret shopper came in the store, but his boss did something else instead.

Keep reading to find out what happened.

I love my boss So I was working at the same old gas station/convenience store. To be clear this is a chain, so there are some corporate rules that everyone has to abide by. One of these rules is upselling the deal for that quarter. Gum or water, whatever it is we ‘have’ to ask the customer if they’d be interested. My boss straight up told me that it’s dumb and ticks off customers so I should only do it if I think the customer is a secret shopper (Someone from corporate who gets a sick thrill from getting people fired).

A secret shopper came in on a really busy day.

Fast forward 3 or 4 weeks and there’s a bicycle thing that goes through our small town, so we have lines out the front door of the store and myself and my other co-worker are just trying to get as many people through as possible. Only later do I find out that one of those people was a secret shopper. I scored an 80% and failed the secret shop.

His boss showed him why he failed.

My boss gave me my results which said “didn’t upsell” and “name on name tag was not ‘proper'” (It was written instead of typed). Along with this test result my boss told me to go into his office and read the E-Mail that he had up on his screen. It read something along the lines of “We ask that you remove the employee in question”. My heart kinda sank, I was sure he was going to fire me.

He was wrong.

I went out to the front area where my boss was working and he gave me a name tag that was printed. He later told me that in a phone meeting with his boss he told him to “Back off” and that “my employees were my problem”. I’m so happy with my job. And I still never upsell the crap at the counter…

What an amazing boss to stand up for his employees like that and to rebel against upselling customers!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Corporate really needs to rethink what makes a good employee.

It can be hard to identify secret shoppers.

This person complains about secret shoppers.

Apparently, secret shoppers are good actors.

I’m glad he didn’t get fired.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.