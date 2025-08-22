Golden Retriever Fasts For 36 Hours Straight, And It’s All Because Its Overbearing Owner Forgot To Mention One Special Tip

Pet-sitting is a big responsibility.

What would you do if you followed all the owner’s rules but could still see something was up?

Read how one Redditor follows their sister’s dog care rules, resulting in a hungry, confused golden retriever.

See the story below for more information.

Don’t feed the dog human food I was house-sitting for my sister for a weekend while she and her husband went on a trip.

But this dog wasn’t just your average dog…

They have a big, spoiled golden retriever who’s super sweet but incredibly picky with his food.

And the sister had some very particular rules to follow.

Before leaving, she gave me a long list of instructions, including not feeding him any human food because she’s trying to train him better. The first night, I give him his kibble. He sniffs it, looks at me like I’m stupid and walks off. Barely ate all night. Next morning, same thing. Hardly touching his bowl.

The next day? The sister reaffirmed her instructions.

By lunch the second day, I call my sister just to check. She said he’ll eat when he’s hungry. Just stick to the plan. No human food.

Now, this part is going to shock you.

He went almost 36 hours without eating.

That’s when the sister freaked out.

When I tell my sister she replied…OMG why didn’t you give him chicken? He only eats if you mix in shredded chicken! I reminded her of her own rule. No human food.

Thankfully, the sister admitted her mistake.

She was annoyed, but also admitted that she should’ve said chicken’s the exception. Dog got his chicken. Lesson learned.

Has Reddit ever experienced an overbearing pet mom?

Let’s see what everyone is saying in the comments to get a better idea.

People were pretty direct about the sister.

They also said the golden retriever had the sister wrapped around its…paw.

Someone else was in disbelief at the golden retriever’s picky behavior.

And one person was confused at the subreddit they chose.

This pet mom needs to chill out and take the time to explain what she means.

Poor puppers.

