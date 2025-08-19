Employee Is Told They’d Get A Promotion When They Graduate, And Now They Want What Was Promised. So When They Get A Higher Offer From A Competing Company, It Sends Their Boss Into Panic Mode To Match It.

The workforce can be toxic. Not every boss has their employee’s best interest in mind.

Imagine being promised a promotion at work, but then your boss changes his mind and dares you to look for another job. If you found a better paying job and your current employee agreed to match the new salary, would you take the new job or stay with your current employer?

Read how one Redditor hacks the system after frustrating news about merit increases, and their boss gets frantic.

Look for other jobs and see how much they offer? Sure thing, boss I spent a few years at this company. The pay there is not as competitive, and we all got measly 2–3% raises each year, nothing close to inflation levels.

I had been in a starter position and still studying on the side, so I agreed with my boss already a couple years ago that I’d get a promotion once I graduated. Well, last September, I graduated and asked for my promotion.

And the worker came in with facts to present their case for a raise.

I had looked over the worker union’s salary statistics and the median would be around a 18% bump for me. I didn’t expect to get that much because, besides them being a cheap AF, the economy was bad and they had just downsized like 15% of the staff in July. Luckily, I had gotten myself into a strong position of being one of the only ones left with some unique skills, so I survived the downsizing. Anyhow, I show my boss a copy of the statistics and ask for the median.

The boss’ reaction? Condescending, to say the least.

Boss scoffs and proceeds to fight as hard as he can to justify low-balling me. He says several things baffling to me, not limited to: “****, you’re rich, bro” about my salary (no dude, I’m really struggling in this economy) “If I give you more, you’ll just spend more” (not your concern what I do with my well-deserved money). “No one at that level makes that much here,” and that the statistics must be wrong. (I later went around the office to find colleagues in that level. First co-worker I ask? Earns exactly what I asked for.) Brought up some concerns about my “communication,” petty things like me not replying to a colleague’s email for like three days (three days during which I was off-site to give a course somewhere).

But, you’ll never believe what their boss said next…

But, my favourite thing he said was: “You can go look for other jobs to see how much others are offering. You’ll see it’s not going to be any better.” He lingered on my salary adjustment until December, “negotiating with HR,” and then finally offers me 11%, which is around what I actually expected. But, there’s a catch… Next year, I would not get the usual 2-3% salary adjustment like everybody else.

This employee’s response will definitely surprise you.

I told him: “deal”. You see, I had taken his advice (or rather called his bluff) and was already getting quite far in interviews. Come January, I land an offer from the top company in our field (think Google, Apple) offering me what would have been a 35% bump. I hit my boss with the news; he promptly panics.

And the boss? Starts to sing an entirely different tune about the employee…

Says they want me to stay; they need me, my performance and development have been great, etc…but they can’t match that offer because “not even top management makes that much”. I, obviously, didn’t believe him, but I said, “I understand it’s not fair that I earn more than everyone else, just do your best.”

But, this last part is so genius — you won’t believe it.

He runs to the top boss’ office and somehow, within 30 mins, they magically found budget for a 30% raise. Perfect, now I had leverage to negotiate an even better offer from my future boss. After all, I had already made up my mind to leave long ago.

This employee deserved every dollar they got.

