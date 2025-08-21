Guy Can’t Stand Ginger And Strained It Out Of His Soup, But His Girlfriend Says That Kind Of Picky Eating Is Over The Line

I always say I’m not picky about food, and I think for the most part that’s true.

Still, very rarely, a flavor will surprise me in the worst way and I find myself pondering how much of the meal I’m going to muscle my way through.

Same happened to this person, and they tried to tackle the problem, but in a controversial way.

AITA for pouring my girlfriend’s mom’s soup through a colander so I can pick out some vegetables I really don’t like? My girlfriend’s mom made us a seafood chowder for lunch while we were visiting. She made it before once and it was really good but she adds a few pieces of ginger to flavor it and I really really really hate biting into ginger. I don’t mind the flavor it imparts, I just hate the taste of actually eating a piece. Last time, I accidentally bit into one since they were hard to see because the chowder was a creamy thick soup and it almost ruined the whole meal.

He was determined not to repeat history.

So this time, before eating I asked if she used ginger again and she told me me she forgot that I didn’t like it and forgot to pick them out at the end. She seemed genuinely apologetic about it. I told her it was no problem and I had an idea. I saw a colander hanging on a rack on the kitchen counter and I went to the kitchen and strained the soup into another bowl (which I asked if I could grab) and picked out the couple pieces of ginger and dumped the remaining strained pieces of potato and fish and shrimp and scallops and stuff back into the liquid. I even said sorry for the extra dishes and offered to help clean up afterwards. Her mom didn’t react like it was a big deal.

Now they’re in a fight.

Anyways on the drive home, my girlfriend was quiet and I asked her what was wrong. She told me I didn’t have to be such [a jerk] and make a big show and dance about insulting her mom’s food. I was what? I like the food, except for a couple of ingredients. Still didn’t smooth things over though.

Let’s see what the comments have cooked up:

They were…um…not sympathetic.

Overwhelmingly negative.

Like holy crap.

So I guess next time just…eat around it?

