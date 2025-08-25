Guy Desperately Wants A ‘90s Lexus, But When He Tries To Find The Seller IRL His Girlfriend Calls Him Creepy

Most people message sellers on Facebook Marketplace and wait for a reply.

But this guy? He decided to physically search the neighborhood for the car. His girlfriend called it weird. He called her dramatic.

And now they’re both questioning who the real weirdo is. Read on for the story.

AITA for calling my boyfriend creepy/weird my boyfriend has been looking for a 90’s lexus for years and had found one on facebook for sale this last week or so. he reached out to the seller several times and received no response. so today he tells me when he gets off work he’s going to drive around in the general area marked on facebook of where this car is to find the sellers house and knock on their door to try to make a deal.

Oh really?

i couldn’t help but think how weird and creepy that sounds whether they posted their car on facebook marketplace or not. that’s not an open invitation to pull up to their house and ask about their car if you can find them. AITA here or is he actually weird for this?

Reddit had a collective secondhand cringe. Marketplace might feel informal, but it’s not a treasure map.

Girlfriend’s gut instinct? Valid, according to Reddit.

This person says’s showing up at a stranger’s house uninvited—especially when they haven’t responded—is a one-way ticket to the “nope” zone.

This person agrees…

And this person says, while they do get it, it’s still a no go.

It’s a car, not a scavenger hunt.

And yes, this is exactly how horror movies start.

