Guy Thinks He Outsmarted The System By Stealing From A Big Box Store, But His Boss Was Livid And Didn’t Let Him Off The Hook

Guy I went to school with thinks he’s clever for ripping off a big box store. His boss (at a competing big box store) doesn’t agree. Years ago, I was attending a local college learning computer repair and networking. A guy in my class, who was known for being a braggart, worked part-time at a big box store that serviced and sold computers. He came in one day bragging about his new processor and how much faster his computer ran now.

He was just dying to tell us how he’d out-smarted a different big box store and come out of it with a free processor. He told us how he’d gone into the store and bought a brand new processor. He took it home, installed it in his computer, and put his old one back in the box. He then returned it to the store and got his money back, claiming it was defective.

Of course, this is clearly theft, and it made all of us uncomfortable to hear about, and the instructor shook his head sadly at him. The next day he didn’t show up for class. Neither did he show up the second day. On the third day he came back, and was raging mad that things were unfair. He told us he’d taken the two days off to cool down because he was so angry at what had happened to him.

It turns out that in addition to bragging to us, he’d also bragged to all his coworkers at the big box store. He thought they’d love his story, because he’d done the stealing from a competitor. His boss was disgusted by his actions, and phoned up the store he’d ripped off and told them what he’d done. He told them that the thief would be coming in and returning the real processor, and gave them the guy’s full name and phone number in case he skipped out on it.

The braggart was afraid of losing his job at this point, so he manned up and took back what he’d stolen. As soon as his boss had confirmation that things had been put right, he fired the guy. I really like to think that the guy learned something from the whole ordeal, but the way he was raging about how unfairly he’d been treated, I doubt it.

