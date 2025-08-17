He Didn’t Offer To Pick Up His Girlfriend At 4 A.M., And She Got Upset About It

What kind of person expects to be picked up at a club at 4 o’clock in the morning?

Well, this guy’s girlfriend obviously does…but he didn’t bother to offer because of the late hour.

Did he do anything wrong?

Read his story below and see what you think!

AITA for not offering to pick up the girl I’m seeing from the club at 4 am and being upset that she told her family I was rude? “I (21M) have been seeing this girl (19F) I met on Hinge for about 2 months. Things have been going really well — we got close quickly and have been exclusive for almost a month. We’re both in college, pretty social, and go out to bars/clubs most weekends, though usually separately with our own friend groups due to scheduling. Last night, she went clubbing with a friend and invited me, but I couldn’t make it. Around 4 am, I woke up to a missed call from her. Half-asleep, I called back, thinking it might be something serious. Turns out she just wanted to tell me she had fun and was heading home. I asked how she was getting back, and she said she and her friend had already ordered an Uber.

Okay…

Since she was having trouble finding it (lots of traffic and crowding), I stayed on the phone with her for about 30 minutes until she finally got in the car. Then I asked her to text me when she got home — which she never did. The next day we were FaceTiming and she casually mentioned (twice) that the Uber driver asked her about me. When I asked why, she admitted she was kind of upset I didn’t offer to come pick her up. She said she wouldn’t have actually asked me to, but that it still hurt that I didn’t even offer. To be honest, it didn’t even occur to me in the moment. I had just been woken up, I was still half-asleep, and she told me she already had a ride.

She sounds pretty needy, to be honest…

I wasn’t trying to be inconsiderate — I stayed on the phone with her for half an hour at 4 am and then took another 40 minutes to fall back asleep. She knows I’m a light sleeper, and it left me exhausted the next day. I’ll admit a small part of me did worry that if I offered, she might accept — and I’d be stuck doing a nearly 2-hour round trip in the middle of the night (she lives pretty far, and I’d have to drop her and her friend off before heading home). What really got to me is that she later told me she brought it up to her sister and her sister’s boyfriend, and apparently they both called me rude. I’m 99.9% sure she left out a lot of context — like the fact that she woke me up at 4 am, told me she had a ride, and I still stayed up with her on the phone while she was dealing with Uber chaos. AITA for not offering to pick her up and for being bothered that she told her family without explaining the full story?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person offered some advice.

Another reader said he’s NTA.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual said he’s NTA.

And this reader agreed.

There’s no way he was getting out of bed in the middle of the night.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.