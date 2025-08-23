He Thinks His Son Is Irresponsible With His Money, And He Doesn’t Want To Help Him Out Financially

There’s only so much help you can give someone who is reckless with their money…

AITA for refusing to provide financial assistance to my adult son? “My wife and I have been married for 31 years. We have 4 adult children and are all too familiar with the struggle of trying to make ends meet from our early years. I’ve been a fixture at my job for 27 years while my wife has always baked cakes, babysat for family friends, did hair, to help make ends meet. My insurance rates sky-rocketed about 7 years ago to $737/month so my wife decided to work full time to carry our insurance.

We make 6 figures now, have a moderate home that’s paid for in the next 10 years, have one car payment, own another 10-year-old vehicle and have no other debt. My son and his wife have been married 8 years and have 2 kids- 9 and 4. They both have barber/ cosmetology licenses. He works for a local barber making $1,440 a week with booth rental set at $924 a month. Take-home pay is about $4,800 a month. She works part-time retail and makes about $70 a day or $1,100 a month. Their rent is $1,400, their car-payments are combined $800 a month. They have Medicaid and get about $500/month in SNAP benefits.

My son eats out every day for $11 and smokes weed regularly- about $6 a day. We got a text from my son saying they were behind on rent for 2 months- the amount goes up $20 a day every day they’re late and not to be surprised if they showed up on our doorstep. He also said they were about to lose their cars because of non-payment. Mind you, the car he had 6 months ago was paid for but underwent hail damage (right after we paid $500 for new tires) so he sold it for $2,000. They both have iPhone 16s (meanwhile I have an 11, wife has the 13) and spend ~ $600 a month on eating out and DoorDash.

I understand the financial pressure young people are under these days- but all I see is blatant irresponsibility with money. Why should I help support his habits when he doesn’t pay his bills? We’ve talked about this at length for the entirety of their marriage. I’m at a loss as to what to do. I just can’t stand to see my grandkids trapped in the middle and to have to go without.”

