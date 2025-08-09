Her Annoying Friend Called Her Fat On Her Wedding Day, So She Called Him Out On His Rude Behavior

Sometimes people completely disregard social boundaries, and that can be very traumatizing!

What would you do if someone called you, the bride, fat on your wedding day? It almost sounds unthinkable, but it actually happened in this story.

This bride shares how her friend called her fat on her wedding and how she reacted to his rude comment.

Now, she’s wondering if she overreacted.

Check out the full story.

AITA for telling someone it’s not nice to call someone fat on their wedding day? Ok to offer some background… this friend well calm him “Andy” and I have been friends since high school (15+ years) of course with some years in between we didn’t talk just due to being adults and life etc…

I recently got married and it was a beautiful event but when it was all over naturally having had the craziest day of my life to date I hadn’t eaten much that day and decided to raid the fridge at the ceremony venue and another girl joined me. For further background… I lost around 30lbs prior to the wedding so I was feeling my best.

Andy was pretty rude.

Andy decided to come up behind us while we’re grabbing snacks and says “what are you doing fatties.” It not quite so much offended me because I won’t be insulted by something so out of pocket AND I was proud of the weight I had lost.

However, the girl that had joined me in grabbing snacks was deeply saddened by the comment BECAUSE of her struggles with weight. I brought it up after the wedding and how that was an extremely immature and unkind thing to say especially to two women and one of those women’s wedding day.

That wasn’t the only insulting thing he said.

There was other commentary too like my makeup wasn’t great, the chicken was dry etc etc.

The apology received was this exact message: “I’m sorry, lol I swear we’ve called each other fatties when we eat forever it was just because you were raiding the fridge, I figured you’d know I wasn’t calling you fat. Didn’t mean for it to come off any sort of way Considering I was sick, sleep deprived and drunk I’m amazed I didn’t call you Jizzleface. But I hope you didn’t take it literally”

She’s not sure if she’s wrong…

I’ve hardly spoken to him since because there is a part of me that feels like my effort to communicate how that comment wasn’t ok and hurt someone was met with dismissiveness and a part of me doesn’t want to continue on with a friendship like that. And the other part of me tells me I’m overreacting and this is not enough to end a long friendship over.

So I am at the mercy of judgment and open to being told if I am in the right or wrong.

YIKES! That sounds so bad!

Why didn’t he keep his thoughts to himself?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows the kind of person Andy is!

This user wants to know if these friends have drifted apart.

This user thinks there could have been a better way to have this conversation!

This user think this guy is a very immature person.

This guy has some important questions for this bride.

He was being really mean!

