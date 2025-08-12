Her Best Friend Gets Jealous When She Hangs Out With Anyone Else, So She Feels Guilty For Still Seeing Other People

Have you ever had a best friend where the two of you did almost everything together and were pretty much inseparable?

What would happen if that friend started spending less time hanging out with you and more time hanging out with other friends? Would you get jealous, or would you start hanging out with other friends too?

In today’s story, one friend gets really jealous when her other friend hangs out with other friends, and it’s messing with her friend’s mind.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for hanging out with other people? My best friend, let’s call her N, has always been a bit possessive of me. We’ve known each other since we were 15, we’re now 22 and it’s increasingly getting worse. I went out with a friend from University on Friday to a cute cafe I’ve really wanted to check out. Immediately after posting pictures, N text me, saying she saw I’m at a cafe, and asked who I was with.

She answered.

I said it was my friend P and she immediately questioned where I met her, to which I told her she’s a friend from uni. After answering, she started ignoring all my texts. I brushed it off as her being busy, but it’s now Sunday and no response. I text earlier today asking how she is and still nothing even though she’s active.

This isn’t a one off experience.

While I usually wouldn’t be bothered by this — this is something that happens often. She gets upset by me hanging out with other people, or making friends, and will either ignore me for days or say “guess you don’t have time for me then”. Admittedly, I’m a bit upset about this particular situation, but it’s got me thinking about others.

Her friend seems to get jealous easily.

I got a boyfriend a few years ago, my first bf ever, and as soon as we got together, N was upset. She claimed that she wanted a boyfriend, and that ‘everyone’ has a bf now. She made it a competition, for some reason, and ended up meeting multiple random guys she didn’t even know — at night, alone. Which made me concerned. One guy in particular, she had an intimate encounter with, and told me that while they were together she was thinking of me the whole time.

That’s pretty weird.

This comment weirded me out. I asked her why, and she panicked and immediately said it’s because she much rather be ‘hanging out with me rather than doing the deed’. She also, to this day, brings up how she wishes I didn’t have a boyfriend, because she doesn’t like me spending so much time with him, and doesn’t like the fact he’s ’taking you away from me’.

This is also weird.

She even tries to get me to text other guys, like celebs, or guys from highschool, because it’s ’only entertaining if you do it’. And when I refuse, because I have a boyfriend and I don’t particularly wanna talk to these guys, she says I’m ‘boring’ and that she misses when I only had her. Overtime, there’s been so many comments thrown around, not just in regards to her not liking me spending time with others. Things like “you’re so smart, I could never be like you” or “all the interesting things happen to you, I have to live through you” or even “I wish I was more like you”.

Her friend’s behavior concerns her and makes her feel guilty.

I guess I’m just worried, I feel increasingly guilty for making friends, texting others or going out with friends, family or my bf. She makes me feel as if I’m a bad friend, even tho I always reassure her I’ll have time for her and she’s my best friend. AITA for being a little on edge about this and then also hanging out with others when it obviously makes her insecure?

It might be time to cut ties with this friend. She sounds a little wacky.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person ended a friendship with a friend like this.

Another person calls the friend “dangerous.”

This person thinks the friend is unhealthy.

Another person calls the friend nuts.

This person thinks she’ll be so much happier cutting this friend out of her life.

This friend is acting crazy.

