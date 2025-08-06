Her Boss Kept Booking Meetings During Her Lunch Hour, So She Brought Loud Lunches And Ate Them In The Meetings

Some bosses don’t care about your wellbeing at all. They want submissive workers.

Check out how this worker let this boss know that she wasn’t one of them.

My boss kept scheduling meetings during my lunch, so I started eating lunch in every meeting I used to take my lunch break at the same time every day – 12 to 1. I don’t eat breakfast (just coffee and lots of water) so my lunch is essential and I can’t just skip it. My calendar was blocked, but my boss (newly promoted, power-tripping) started scheduling meetings right in the middle of it.

It’s unacceptable.

The first couple times, I let it slide. Figured maybe it was urgent. But then it became a pattern. I pushed back and reminded him that it was during my break, and he said, “Well, we all have to make sacrifices sometimes.” Cool. Got it. Next meeting, I showed up with a full plate of spaghetti and meatballs.

She made her point loud and clear.

I had my camera on and mic unmuted, slurping and chewing, occasionally gave thumbs up while mid-bite. A few days later it repeated so I brought sticky wings. Last week on Thursday it happened again and I was glad had my pizza. He finally asked: “Do you have to eat during the meeting?” I smiled and said, “We all have to make sacrifices sometimes.” It’s Friday today. We didn’t have any meetings during my lunch hours this week.

