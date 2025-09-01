Her Boss Ordered Her To Keep A Detailed Log Of Everything She Did, So She Delivered Months Of Records And He Was Caught Off Guard Before Being Fired For Fraud

Working for someone who wants you to fail is exhausting.

So, what would you do if a toxic boss told you to document every single thing you did at work, expecting you to fail so he could fire you?

Would you start looking for a new job?

Or would you follow the rule and wait for the moment when he asked you to hand it over?

In the following story, one employee finds herself in this very situation and opts to follow the rules.

Here’s how it all played out.

Written account of everything. I worked for a large property management company many years ago. The property manager was a terrible person. He was cruel to residents (low-income housing) and “ruled” through fear and intimidation. He’d get in his employees’ faces, swear at them, and generally try to get people to quit so he could fill positions with friends or minions. He was doing everything in his power to get me to quit. I hated going to work every day, but this was during the recession. I had a baby at home, so quitting was not an option.

Months later, he asked for the detailed log.

At one point, he told me I had to keep a detailed log of everything I did, all day long, broken down every 15 minutes. I knew he didn’t think I would do this. I also knew he’d likely wait months before asking for the documentation. I also knew that he assumed that he could fire me for insubordination if it was not done to his specifications. I was correct. He waited about three months and randomly asked me for the documentation. I told him to give me a minute, and I’d print it out.

He couldn’t believe his eyes when she actually produced it.

When I returned with the full log, he and the assistant manager (who was in cahoots with him) stared at it, dumbfounded and defeated. A couple of weeks later, I left that property and moved to another job within the company. A few months after that, he and the assistant manager got caught for fraud and stealing money.

Yikes! People who act shady usually are.

That worked out well!

It sounds like she followed directions, and the rest handled itself.

