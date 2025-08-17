Her Boss’s Boss Declined His Request To Modify Her Schedule, So Her Boss Made Sure That Work Didn’t Get Done Until He Signed Off On The Modified Schedule

Work is important, but sometimes your life schedule doesn’t fit in well with what your employer wants from you.

What would you do if you had to arrive at work way early because of a bus schedule, and when your boss told you that you could adjust your schedule, his boss didn’t allow it?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, so her boss set his boss up to not get things he needed done until he let her work the modified schedule.

Check it out.

If Larry Likes You, You’re Good! Years ago, I worked for a large newspaper when they acquired a lot of the assets of another large paper that went out of business. I was a temp in the HR office. It was sad to see so many people come in from the dead newspaper to try and work for the other paper.

At least she is there to help these people.

My job was to gather the resumes, give them a handout of job resources, and to direct them where they could apply for all the benefits that they may be eligible for. When my boss, Larry saw me waiting outside the building in the morning, they asked why I was there so early. I explained that I took the bus, so I could either take the bus that got me there early, or the one that would get me to work 90 minutes late. I opted to be early. Larry agreed, and they changed my hours to allow me to arrive earlier and leave earlier. It worked well, because I could get a lot done for the office before people arrived. When I left in the afternoon, a second temp was there for all the processing needs from the day. It was seamless. Larry called my agency and extended my contract from 6 weeks to 6 months. They wanted to make me permanent, but there was a process to be followed.

Why would the company be so inflexible on schedule?

Larry sent a memo to everyone concerning my schedule, explaining my schedule needs. A manager above Larry, a man named Jack told him that he couldn’t show favoritism to me, and I needed to comply with the assigned schedule, or be replaced. Jack then told Larry that there were no allowances for scheduling special needs of employees. The next day, my boss, Larry told me all this and asked if I could get a ride in the morning so that I could be in ‘on time’ versus early. I tried my best. I was unable to do so. He told me to just keep coming in early, but don’t clock in until time. As for the afternoon, he asked if I could stay until normal time and clock out. I agreed, even though it would make me now having to wait a long time in the evening for the bus. My first day on the new schedule, the very boss that refused my schedule modifications, Jack, walked up to my desk. “I need these photocopies in triplicate.” Before I could answer, Larry did. “She’s not on the clock for another 20 minutes. She can do it after she clocks in between her regular duties.”

Larry sounds like a great guy.

Jack said “She’s on the clock. She can work.” Larry replied ever so sweetly. “No. She’s not. You said no schedule modifications. She would have been on the clock, but she’s not, now.” Jack asked to see Larry in the office. Larry agreed and I could hear raised voices. I kept reading my book, quietly, but watching the time. Just before I was to sign in, Larry called me in. “Effective today, you’re to go back to your schedule that was modified.” I nodded, clocked in, and made the copies before people began arriving. Larry would eventually climb the ladder there, taking over the position Jack held. I wish more bosses were as awesome as Larry! ❤️

Larry really knew how to get things done. More managers should be like him.

Let’s take a look at the comments and see what other people had to say.

Yes, Larry is the best.

This commenter is spot on.

Bosses like Larry are rare, unfortunately.

I love that saying.

This commenter sums it up perfectly.

Why are some bosses jerks for no reason?

Jack just says no without even thinking about it.

