Her Boyfriend Is Having His Parents Stay With Them For Two Months, But The Way They Treat Her Is Causing A Lot Of Drama

AITA for not wanting to “adjust” to my(28F) boyfriend’s(26M) parents living with us for months at a time? My bf and I have been living together for 3 years in a city in Australia. A few months ago, his parents arrived from India to live with us. I was excited to make an impression and went out of my way to make them feel comfortable.

They were nice to me in the beginning, but some of their demands started making me feel queasy in my own home 1.They were uncomfortable with my boyfriend and I sleeping together in the same room, resulting in my boyfriend having to camp out in the living room for 2 months

2. The mother taking over the kitchen and excluding me from grocery shopping even after requests to include me

3.Not acknowledging me as his gf in front of friends

4.Not offering to help with cleaning and general upkeep

5.Rearranging furniture multiple times in spite of being requested not to

6.The father expressing his concern over me not helping his wife in the kitchen(which wasn’t true)

7.The parents giving credits to my boyfriend and thanking him instead of me on multiple occasions even when they knew he was not involved in planning/execution of dinner parties/trips etc

8.The father feeling “uncomfortable” that I wore a short dress at home. He did apologize later when I ended up crying about this but insisted that these are the “values” his family has been brought up with.

I suppose my issue is not that his parents are not very nice to me, but that my bf who has been nothing short of ideal all the years I’ve known him, seems to not acknowledge any of these as real issues and did not stand up for me when his father had an issue with my clothes. All of my concerns were either dismissed with “So what? They’re guests. We have to make them feel comfortable” or “My dad is traditional and there’s nothing wrong with his mentality.”

The parents left after spending 3 months here and I moved to another city in Australia for a job shortly after. My long distance relationship has been great for the 4 months that we’ve been living apart and we see each other once a month. However, my bf recently told me his parents are visiting shortly for 2 months again I am shocked that my boyfriend wouldn’t consult me or warn me before their flight tickets were booked. It has triggered the concerns I previously had and are met with “but they are MY PARENTS”. I was also told that these visits will be frequent and I HAVE to be ok with this when I move back in with him.

I am being asked to give up my privacy and personal space for months every year. I want to make it clear here that I would never ask my bf to stop his parents from visiting us for a few weeks once a year or so. Am I wrong for expecting my bf to take my needs into consideration and stand up for me when needed? AITA?

She is not wrong for expecting this at all, but she needs to realize that his parents aren’t going to disappear anytime soon. She should accept them, set boundaries, or break up.

