Her Classmate Told Her She Was More Likely To Be A Criminal Than A Lawyer, So She Corrected His Law Exam Response In Front Of The Whole Class

A bit of competition is usually healthy. In this woman’s case, her classmate kept underestimating her and mocking her for her grades. What would you do in this situation?

Well, she grew tired of it, and the second she actually started trying, things changed, leaving her classmate baffled.

Let’s read the whole story and see how things played out.

Insult my intelligence? I don’t think so… As a person who was generally disinterested in studying any particular topic through school, I fell into a pattern of underperforming.

A classic for a lot of actually really smart people.

Lots of honor roll kids would choose to pick on other kids for grades. Lots of the usual looking-down-their-nose types of comments/conversations. In my senior year of high school, I shared 3 out of my 4 daily classes with the same overachiever.

He wouldn’t let her have her peace.

In Math he’d berate me for not understanding, but fail to explain it any better than I could. In Science, he made fun of the fact that because I had been in a French school, I mostly knew the french-scientific-terms. Then came law class. I had spent most of the term just cruising through on autopilot, passing but not exceptionally so, until criminal law came around.

Her grades weren’t the best and her classmate was making predictions.

Mr. know-it-all chimes in that I’m more likely to become a criminal than a lawyer, thanks to my low grades. I had decided that was where I drew the line, I guess. The testing for that block came up, and not only did I get 100%, but I also got the bonus question right. Mr. Know-it-all chimes up and says “Teacher, I think you marked my bonus question incorrectly. This is the answer.”

But this time, he was wrong. Why not let him know?

He said that in front of everyone, and I just looked the female teacher dead in the eye, vibrating in my seat and said “Miss, I got the question correct, do you mind if I explain to him why he’s wrong?” And in front of the entire class I got to tell Mr. Know-It-All that he did not, in fact, know it all.

Their dynamic changed.

Any comment he made after that was met with: “I’m sorry, did you want me to try again? I’m pretty sure I could knock your average down within a week of actually trying, luckily for you I have a life to live.”

Never underestimate a woman.

It’s like he never watched Legally Blonde.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Yup.

Someone relates.

I will use this.

Another reader chimes in.

Meanwhile, the teachers are laughing because they’re actually low-key inspiring each other.

We love to see it.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.