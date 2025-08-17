Her Grandfather Began Gifting Her Fake Pokémon Cards, So Her Dad Feared She’d Lose Interest In The Real Ones He’d Been Buying

Building shared interests with your kids is highly rewarding — and fun too!

One father-daughter duo enjoyed collecting Pokémon cards together, but when a well-meaning relative started buying his daughter fake cards, the dad begins to question how to handle it without causing conflict.

Now he’s stuck between keeping the magic alive and maintaining honesty with his impressionable daughter.

Read on for the full dilemma.

AITAH For Wanting My FIL To Stop Buying Fake Pokemon Cards For My Daughter So I have been buying Pokémon packs with my daughter for a year or so—nothing expensive or excessive—just pick a few up when she’s had a good week at school as a reward, etc. She loves opening them, and we’ve had a couple of cool hits on her favorite Pokémon. She’s got a fun little collection of things other people would deem valueless, but to her, it’s the best collection ever (and that’s how it should be, IMO).

But soon, some unexpected interference began to cause trouble.

My FIL caught wind of this and has taken it upon himself to start getting them for her too. I don’t have an issue with that as such, but the problem is, they’re all ridiculously fake packs off of Temu. Firstly, I don’t want him wasting his money on jank and funding these people trying to cash in on those who don’t know what they’re doing.

He also worried this would skew his daughter’s expectations.

Secondly, I don’t want my daughter to think that opening a pack with multiple cards that sell for over £500 in them is a normality. She literally said, “Wow, these packs are so much better than the ones that we’ve got before!” I’d be lying if I said that didn’t bother me. It’s unrealistic and makes me feel like when we open our normal ones next time and she gets nothing of note, she’ll be bummed out and lose the buzz for it.

The rest of his family doesn’t seem to understand the problem.

I asked my wife if she wouldn’t mind politely asking him not to get them again, and she basically said, “What’s the issue with it though?” I guess he’s enjoying getting her things, and she’s enjoying opening them. So am I just potentially raining on their parade here?

When you introduce fake cards into the mix, it makes the genuine ones mean a lot less.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks this father is making the right call.

On the other hand, it could be good for his daughter to handle this independently.

This commenter believes it’s important for the girl to understand the difference between real and fake cards.

It may be better to nip this in the bud sooner than later.

He doesn’t want to ruin the fun, but he also doesn’t want to cheapen his daughter’s budding interest.

Parenting is a tricky, tricky game.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.